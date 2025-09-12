Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: HYPERxFANTASY, OnyxPrism

HYPERxFANTASY Confirmed For PC Release This Month

The surreal meta-RPG of fourth-wall breaking and genre-bending themes, HYPERxFANTASY, will be released on PC later this month

Article Summary HYPERxFANTASY launches on PC via Steam this month, blending surreal meta-RPG and genre-bending gameplay.

Break the fourth wall in a narrative where a death cult’s twisted plot rewrites the game’s own rules.

Switch between 3D exploration, rhythm journeys, sword combat, and point-and-click adventure sections.

Story explores machines valuing love and memory more than humanity, inspired by NieR:Automata and Stanley Parable.

Indie game developer and publisher OnyxPrism has confirmed the release date for HYPERxFANTASY, as the game will arrive in a few weeks. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a surreal meta-RPG that bends different genres with some heavy fourth-wall breaks, as you attempt to uncover what's really happening with a manipulative death cult. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on September 22, 2025.

HYPERxFANTASY

Recruited by this very cult under the promise of "Ascension," you'll instead uncover a conspiracy: an overpowered overlord has hijacked the game from its creator and is now twisting it to her will. Inspired by the philosophical themes of NieR:Automata and the narrator chaos of The Stanley Parable, this RPG constantly rewrites its rules. Expect to shift between 3D exploration with a fast-paced glider, abstract rhythm journeys, and intimate point-and-click moments – all woven into a story with non-linear quests and meaningful choices.

The Accidental Nightmare: Locked up by a character he wrote, the creator was shocked by the nightmare he'd accidentally built. Now he derails your quests with goofy, bizarre activities – just to make his dark world a little more fun for you.

Locked up by a character he wrote, the creator was shocked by the nightmare he'd accidentally built. Now he derails your quests with goofy, bizarre activities – just to make his dark world a little more fun for you. Glide Through a Haunting Dystopia: Use your glider to drift through a foggy, immersive world where stunning silhouettes of megastructures haunt the horizon. It's a beautiful but unsettling mix of Blade Runner-inspired retrofuturism and terrifying, otherworldly architecture.

Use your glider to drift through a foggy, immersive world where stunning silhouettes of megastructures haunt the horizon. It's a beautiful but unsettling mix of Blade Runner-inspired retrofuturism and terrifying, otherworldly architecture. Combat With Weight: A directional, timing-based sword system where every swing counts. It's tense and deliberate- not button-mashy.

A directional, timing-based sword system where every swing counts. It's tense and deliberate- not button-mashy. Genre-Bending Gameplay: The game constantly subverts the RPG formula with unexpected shifts – from 3D exploration to abstract rhythm journeys, 2D platforming, and intimate point-and-click moments.

The game constantly subverts the RPG formula with unexpected shifts – from 3D exploration to abstract rhythm journeys, 2D platforming, and intimate point-and-click moments. Where Machines Are More Human: The narrative explores a central absurdity: The machines care more about preserving love, culture, and memory than their human creators, who are focused only on digitizing their souls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!