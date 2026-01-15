Posted in: 2K Games, Games, PGA Tour 2K, Video Games | Tagged: golf, PGA, pga tour, PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25 Has Released Two New Editions

PGA Tour 2K25 has two new editions out to choose from if you're super into the title with the Pro Edition and the Legend Edition Year 2

Article Summary PGA Tour 2K25 introduces new Pro Edition and Legend Edition Year 2 with exclusive bonus content packs

Legend Edition Year 2 includes all Member's Pass Year 2 perks, Clubhouse Pass Premium, and gear packs

Season 5 brings the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, plus free major championships courses

Seasons 6-8 add new equipment, Clubhouse Passes, leaderboard resets, and more for dedicated players

2K Games has released two new editions of PGA Tour 2K25 this week, as those who love the game can choose between the Legend Edition Year 2 and the Pro Edition. Both offer up a little something extra from the regular game, with bonus content, seasonal content included, and other additions that will bring out the best digital golfer in you. We have more details on both below as they're available now.

PGA Tour 2K25 Legend Edition Year 2 & Pro Edition

PGA Tour 2K25 Legend Edition Year 2 features the contents of the previously available PGA Tour 2K25 Legend Edition, along with Member's Pass Year 2, offering access to Clubhouse Pass Premium Seasons 6-8 and Clubhouse Pass Gear Pack Year 2, plus the all-new Pro Accelerator Pack, which replaces the previously-available Starter Pack and includes items intended to boost a new MyPLAYER's stats, allowing them to compete at a high level quickly, as well as a limited-edition PING Iron and PUMA Footwear. PGA Tour 2K25 Pro Edition features the contents of the previously available PGA Tour 2K25 Deluxe Edition, plus the Pro Accelerator Pack. The Pro Accelerator Pack is also available for individual purchase for players who already own PGA Tour 2K25.

Coming to PGA Tour 2K25 on January 21, 2026, with the release of Season 5, is the first of the three 2026 Major Championships: The 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, free to play for all players. Future Seasons will introduce the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, and The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Aronimink Golf Club was last seen in PGA Tour 2K21, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club last appeared in The Golf Club, and Royal Birkdale Golf Club makes its franchise debut. All players will receive the 2026 Majors Championships courses for free via automatic updates as they are released throughout 2026. Season 5 also features two new equipment upgrade tiers, Galactic Amber and Tiger's Eye, as well as a focus on the shot-shaping Sculptor featured archetype, as exemplified by in-game pros Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris. As with all previous Seasons, a new Clubhouse Pass is also available, featuring an array of rewards to be earned, including a unique, statuesque "marble" apparel set.

Seasons 6-8 will roll out over the course of the months ahead, offering new evolved equipment, Ranked Leaderboard resets, and more. Like all previous Clubhouse Passes, Clubhouse Passes 6-8 will offer 100 tiers of rewards, including 34 tiers of free rewards available for all PGA Tour 2K25 players to earn. Players have the opportunity to earn rewards at every tier by purchasing the Clubhouse Pass Premium for each season or by purchasing the Year 1 and Year 2 Member's Passes, both included in the PGA Tour 2K25 Legend Edition Year 2, which unlock Clubhouse Pass Premium for Seasons 1-5 and Seasons 6-8, respectively. Member's Pass Year 2 also includes the Clubhouse Gear Pack Year 2, which contains two themed cosmetic items per body type for each of Seasons 6-8, delivered at the start of each Season. Each Clubhouse Pass will remain available to progress through even when a new Season is released, as with the previous five Clubhouse Passes, and each Clubhouse Pass Premium will also remain available for purchase. Players can also look forward to both new premium editions and Standard Edition of PGA Tour 2K25 coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on February 6, 2026.

