GDC Festival of Gaming Reveals First Round of 2026 Programming
GDC Festival of Gaming has revealed some of the first pieces of programming for the 2026 event, as we have an idea of what to expect
Organizers for the revamped GDC: Festival of Gaming have revealed the first round of programming they have for the upcoming event in March 2026. A good chunk of these center around specific steps made in the development and marketing of certain titles, while others are general talks for people who are interested in specific topics. We have the full list for you below, and you can check out more details in the schedule on their website.
GDC Festival of Gaming – 2026 Programming
UGC Rendering/Graphics
Modernizing the Rendering of Minecraft
- Speakers: A.J. Fairfield (Principal Software Engineer, Mojang; Microsoft)
- Timing: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 10:30-11:30am
Optimizing a Large, Time-Critical Problem: Occlusion Culling at Roblox
- Speakers: Earl Hammon (Principal Rendering Engineer, Roblox)
- Timing: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 11:50am-12:20pm
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Highlights
Clair Obscur Expedition 33: An Audio Postmortem
- Speakers: Raphael Joffres (Lead Audio – Music Designer, Sandfall Interactive), Maxance Playez (Principal Sound Designer, Sandfall Interactive), Olivier Penchenier (Technical & Cinematic Sound Designer, Sandfall Interactive)
- Timing: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 10:30-11:30am
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Delivering a Wide Scope of Features & Content When You Only Have Four Programmers
- Speakers: Tom Guillermin (Co-founder and CTO, Sandfall Interactive), Florian Torres (Senior Gameplay Programmer, Sandfall Interactive)
- Timing: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 1:50-2:50pm
Creative Leadership
Does it Make You Feel Like a Wandering Ronin? Creative Direction for Ghost of Yotei
- Speakers: Nate Fox (Creative Director, Sucker Punch Productions)
- Timing: Monday, March 9, 2026 at 3:10-4:10pm
Indie Success Stories
Putting the "Friends" in Friendslop: The Story of PEAK
- Speakers: Nick Kaman (Studio Head, Aggro Crab)
- Timing: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 11:50am-12:20pm
despelote: Capturing the Feeling of 2001 Quito, Ecuador
- Speakers: Julian Cordero (Game Developer, Independent)
- Timing: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 4:30-5pm
Product Manager Community/Summit Highlights
Refreshing Infinity Nikki's Core Mechanics Fun After 1 Year
- Speakers: PR Peng (Feature Lead, Open-world Event Content, Infold Games (Papergames))
- Timing: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 1:20-2:20pm
The Invisible Layer: Redesigning Communication and Navigation in Candy Crush Soda Saga
- Speakers: Liza Dobrovoljc (Associate Product Director, King)
- Timing: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 1:20-2:20pm
Oh Banana! Nintendo Talk
Constructive Destruction: Fusing Voxel Tech and 3D Action Platforming in Donkey Kong Bananza'
- Speakers: Kenta Motokura (Producer, Nintendo Co., Ltd.), Tatsuya Kurihara (Programmer, Nintendo Co., Ltd.)
- Timing: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 10:30-11:30am
Discoverability, Marketing and Business Strategy
Marketing is Art: Working with Your Team to Get What You Need
- Speakers: Joe Tirado (Marketing Director, System Era Softworks/Latinos In Gaming), Spencer Kern (Lead Franchise Artist, System Era Softworks)
- Timing: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 10:30-11:30am
Beyond the Logo: Crafting Comprehensive Brand Systems for Games
- Speakers: Alanna Cervenak (Senior Manager, Art and Design, PlayStation Studios Creative Arts), Matt Redway (Senior Creative Director, PlayStation Studios Creative Arts)
- Timing: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 11:50am-12:20pm
Your Steam Page Needs a Soul: How to Get Your Game's Magic Across on Steam
- Speakers: Thomas Reisenegger (Co-Founder and CEO, Future Friends Games)
- Timing: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 3:10-4pm
From Discovery to Launch: An Inside Look at the Publisher-Developer Relationship
- Speakers: Patrick Johnson (Head of Discovery, Playstack), Harvey Elliott (CEO & Founder, Playstack)
- Timing: Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 1:50-2:50pm
Keynote and Kojima Productions Session
Restarting from Zero: A Message to Creators Considering Independence
- Speakers: Hideo Kojima (Game Creator / Founder, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS)
- Timing: Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 9:00-9:50am
Death Stranding 2: Making of Voxel 3D UI Map
- Speakers: Ildar Valeev (Technical Artis / Tools programmer, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS)
- Timing: Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:50am-12:20pm
Design Highlights
Game Economy Lessons with Supercell & Metacore
- Speakers: Charlie Hsu (Economy Manager, Supercell), Heikki Joas (Game Designer, Metacore)
- Timing: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 9:30-10:30am
Curating the World of Baby Steps
- Speakers: Gabe Cuzzillo (Indie Developer, Indie)
- Timing: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10:50-11:20am
Lessons Learned in Running a Game the Hard Way: How Blizzard Revitalized Overwatch
- Speakers: Aaron Keller (Vice President and Senior Game Director, Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment)
- Timing: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 1:10-2:10pm
Combating Toxicity Leadership Series
Brilliant Jerks: The Cost of Toxic Performance
- Speakers: Fleur Marty (Executive Producer, Gearbox)
- Timing: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 9:30-10:30am
The Toxicity Tax: Why the Future of Trust and Safety is Leadership Led
- Speakers: Rachel Kowert (Visiting Researcher, University of Cambridge)
- Timing: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10:50-11:20am
Health Series
Nutrition, Not Calories: Findings from Oxford's 3-Million-Hour Study on Healthy Play
- Speakers: Nick Ballou (Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Oxford)
- Timing: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10:50-11:20am
Worst.Game.Ever. Fixing Diabetes Management With a Video Game
- Speakers: Sam Glassenberg (CEO and Founder, Level Ex, Level Ex)
- Timing: Friday, March 13, 2026 at 1:10-1:40pm