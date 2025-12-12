Posted in: Free Fire, Games, Garena, Mobile Games | Tagged: free fire, Garena

Free Fire Launches Winterlands: Dreamspace To Bring In 2026

Free Fire is bringing an end to 2025 with a new winter event, as Winterlands: Dreamspace look ahead with snowboards and more

Garena has released a new update for Free Fire this week, as they end the year with a new event called Winterlands: Dreamspace. The big addition to this that you wouldn't think would be a big deal but is blowing up is the addition of snowboards. Who would have thought that would be a lieral game-changer moment, but yeah, you can rock a snowboard in the game to get around the snowcapped map. We have more details below and a trailer showing it off above, as the content is now live.

Free Fire – Winterlands: Dreamspace

Winterlands: Dreamspace introduces Dreamport to Battle Royale mode for the first time. This low-altitude airship, controlled by a giant Yeti, travels unique routes each match and stops at different locations, transforming the battlefield with new tactical possibilities. At the center of Dreamport lies the Dreamy Wish Fountain, which offers exciting items across distinct levels. Players can use FF Coins to make wishes and have a chance to unlock exclusive items, including high-value Winterlands-themed weapons and rare treasures.

New Snowboard Experience

During the event, players will receive a special snowboard device, offering an exhilarating skiing experience across both Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. The device allows players to jump, twist, dash, and perform stylish moves, which consume snowboard energy. Several snow slopes will also be added to the maps, boosting the snowboard's speed, height, and distance, enabling players to adapt their movements and strategies for faster, more dynamic gameplay.

Celebrate the New Year

For the first time, Free Fire will be ringing in the New Year with dazzling fireworks and festive reskins both in and out of the matches, uniting players worldwide in celebration. From December 31 to January 13, players can enjoy fireworks displays in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, as well as in the Plane Cabin and Lobby. What's more, players can also claim an exclusive 2026 Avatar and Banner as special login rewards to mark the New Year surprise.

In addition, Winterlands: Dreamspace introduces a collection of Winterlands-themed items, including the EVO M60, a new Interactive Emote, Legendary bundles, and more. Inspired by both sweet dreams and nightmares, the Legendary bundles feature gender-based variations, special textures, and an upgraded Multi-Look Changer that lets players freely select their appearance. These exclusive items light up Free Fire with festive flair, inviting players around the world to celebrate the season and usher in the new year together.

