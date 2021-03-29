Iam8bit Will Be Releasing A Special Edition Of Etherborn

We're going to be getting a special edition of the gravity-bending puzzle game Etherborn on PS4 and Switch courtesy of iam8bit. The company put both versions of this special edition up for pre-order back on Friday, as you will be able to get a physical copy of the game along with a special reversible cover sheet in both boxes, a fold-out poster featuring artwork from Toni Moll, and a special sleeve with artwork from Samuel Cohen. The PS4 version will run you $30 while the Switch version will run you $35, which seems odd considering there's no major difference between the two beyond one being on disc and one being in a cartridge. (And no, that's not a huge enough difference cost-wise for a $5 difference.) Both versions will be released sometime in Q2 2021.

Sir Issac Newton said it best: "Gravity is freakin' weird!!" If only he could have played through Etherborn, a video game experience suggesting that perhaps, we should rethink the ways in which we traverse the world that we inhabit. Developer Altered Matter, as one might derive from their namesake, is all about discombobulating perception, thrusting the player into a metaphysical Monument Valley-esque universe that warps and contorts as you progress through majestic puzzles. It's a beautifully crafted exploration that deputizes your curiosity while challenging your expectations. iam8bit is stoked to (upside down) *high five* with publisher Akupara Games to finally offer this ingenious game as a physical edition. It's a true beauty!… Etherborn is a surreal puzzle experience, in which players traverse warping and shifting environments – challenging preconceptions of space and gravity. Their avatar, a curiously translucent creation, is able to adhere to surfaces that twist and flip in bizarre ways. Solving puzzles becomes an exercise in learning how to adjust perceptions while exploring this strange and beautiful world.