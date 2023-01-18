Iconic Tomb Raider Setting Comes To PowerWash Simulator Take out your hoses and get ready to clean a mansion as PowerWash Simulator will visit the home of the Tomb Raider.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have come together for a special crossover as a Tomb Raider location arrives in PowerWash Simulator. In what is the first time the two companies have released content since the split last year, we're getting the iconic Croft Manor as a new location for you to wash off. It seems that Laura Croft has let the place go to hell, and now it's up to you and your crew if you decide to go co-op, to hose the place down and get it clean before she comes back with one of her relics for study. The content will be totally free as part of a new pack of things to wash that will be released across the board on January 31st, 2023. We got a few quotes about the crossover below, along with a trailer showing off all the new things to wash.

"Creating the Tomb Raider Special Pack has been an honor and a fantastic experience," said Dan Chequer, Lead Designer at FuturLab. "We can't wait for players to get up close and personal with Croft Manor and explore its many secrets!"

"What Tomb Raider fan hasn't explored Croft Manor and thought 'Winston could really use some help with these grounds! I would love to power wash this place!'?" asked Dallas Dickinson, Franchise General Manager for Tomb Raider at Crystal Dynamics. "Now, with the help of Square Enix Collective and FuturLab, that's not only possible but immensely satisfying as well."

"We know the community wants more to clean, and I'm delighted we're able to kick off our post-release plans in style with this Tomb Raider collaboration," added Phil Elliott, studio head at Square Enix Collective. "We've had so much great support from players, press, and content creators, and we wanted to do something special to say thank you!"