Idea Factory Announces Four New Games At Anime Expo 2023

During Anime Expo 2023, Idea Factory took the time to reveal four new games the company is working on for future releases.

Idea Factory decided to use Anime Expo 2023 as their platform to announce four new video games, all with an anime style to them. Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution, Sympathy Kiss, and the all-too-lengthy titled My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -Pirates of the Disturbance-. All four games had their own little updates or announcements about releases happening over the next calendar year. We got more info and the trailers released with them for you below.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters

In Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters, you play as the Goddess Candidates, led by Nepgear, who awaken from a two-year-long slumber to a Gamindustri that has been upended by a treacherous threat called the Trendi Phenomenon. While they've been sleeping, the citizens of Gamindustri have turned to using a new device called the rPhone as their main method of communication as they've been unable to leave their homes while monsters lurk outside. Now, work together with friends both new and old to prevent the total destruction of Gamindustri as we know it!

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

The latest installment of the Neptunia series has arrived! The goal of this game is to rebuild and manage a game company! Build your company and turn it into a huge corporation! This latest entry to the world of Neptunia is better than ever! The battle system has been expanded and now allows for a 4-person party, dungeons can be explored on a high-speed motorcycle, and the Heartful Photo Mode will let you express yourself via fun, manga-like creations!

Sympathy Kiss

About a year has passed since Akari Amasawa started her new job as a designer at Estario, a mobile app maker. While she doesn't dislike her job, she's not deeply passionate about it either. After her yearly performance review, she's given the opportunity to join the Estarci team. The company's namesake app, Estarci is a news app that made a big splash when it launched, but has since fallen behind rival apps, including apps run by Estario itself. Management has decided to give the app one last chance before shutting it down for good, and Akari and all of her new co-workers will need to give it their all to save the app from the chopping block. Will Akari find true love? Will she find what it is she wants to do in life? Will the app get shut down? Wait, was Akari only given this opportunity because the company was looking for an excuse to fire her?!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -Pirates of the Disturbance-

Catarina Claes is a young woman born into a family of nobility who has a memory of her past life as a high school student. She was reincarnated as a Villainess in an otome game called Fortune Lover​. Exile or death were all that awaited her in this new world. However, she managed to evade these ends, and somehow made it through the year to spring break. As fate would have it, both Catarina and her adopted brother, Keith, were to board a state-of-the-art luxury liner called the Vinculum on its maiden voyage during their time away from the Academy. Once aboard the ship, she realized her friends were also in attendance on what was meant to be a luxurious journey at sea.

