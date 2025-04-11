Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Blaziken, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Mega Blaziken Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Mega Blaziken Raids in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Defeat Mega Blaziken in Pokémon GO using top counters and effective strategies.

Explore Raid boss lineup for Might & Mastery season, including Mega Mawile and Mega Audino.

Recommended counters feature Pokémon like Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, and Shadow Mewtwo.

Ensure victory with Flying-type Pokémon and Circle Lock Technique for optimal catches.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Blaziken, who you can battle to earn Mega Energy for your own Blaziken. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Blaziken Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Blaziken counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blaziken with efficiency.

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast__

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Blaziken can be defeated with just one Trainer due in part to its double weakness to Flying-type Pokémon, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

