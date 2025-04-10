Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Announces Spring Festival 2025

Monster Hunter Now has confirtmed their next event is coming soon, as the Spring Festival 2025 will launch in the game next week

Article Summary Niantic's Monster Hunter Now introduces Spring Festival 2025 starting April 14 with new quests and rewards.

Players can face the fierce Ebony Odogaron debuting in all habitats like forest, desert, and swamp.

Spring and Rainbow Eggs are collectible by slaying monsters and joining exclusive special Hunt-a-thons.

Unlock limited-time quests for unique rewards, including a medal, Guild Card background, and more.

Niantic has revealed the next major event for Monster Hunter Now coming next week, as they will launch the new Spring Festival for 2025. The event will kick off on April 14 and run all the way until April 27, bringing with it some new costumes to wear, new weapon options, and a new beast to slay out in the open. Plus if you decided to buy the Season Pass, you'll see some extra content added from this one. We have the finer details for you here.

Spring Festival 2025

Hunters can enjoy festive quests, exclusive spring-themed rewards and the Monster Hunter Now debut of Ebony Odogaron.

Ebony Odogaron Debut – Significantly more ferocious than its regular counterpart, Ebony Odogaron has been spotted emitting black smoke from its mouth and can be found in all habitats (forest, desert, swamp, tundra).

Collect Spring & Rainbow Eggs – Earn these exchangeable materials by slaying target monsters and participating in special Hunt-a-thons.

Limited-Time Quests and Exclusive Rewards – Throughout the event, take on limited-time quests that include slaying Ebony Odogaron and Kulu-Ya-Ku. Starting April 18, guaranteed Giant Egg Toy encounters will appear at Hunt-a-thon points. Complete these quests to earns: Exclusive Spring Festival 2025 Medal Exclusive Spring Festival 2025 Guild Card background Spring 2025 Armor & Weapon Tickets Spring & Rainbow Eggs



Monster Hunter Now

Embark on a global quest to track down and hunt some of the most formidable monsters from the Monster Hunter universe as they appear in our world. Forge powerful weapons and team up with fellow hunters to track down larger-than-life monsters and take them head-on. Discover a variety of monsters depending on the habitat around you – Forest, Desert or Swamp – and engage in thrilling hunts solo, or band together with fellow hunters to take on these large monsters. The simplified tap-based controls and high-fidelity graphics enable you to engage in enjoyable hunting action wherever you go.

