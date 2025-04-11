Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, easter

Black Desert Brings Back Duskwing For 2025 Easter Event

Black Desert has launched the Easter 2025 event in the game, as they have brought back Duskwing for a limited time and other events

Pearl Abyss has launched a new event in Black Desert Online to celebrate Easter, bringing back Duskwing as part of the festivities. The event will run for several weeks, during which you'll be able to snag rewards just by logging in and take part in a few events catered to the egg-seeking holiday. Plus a few extras here and there for you to look up. We have the finer details below from the devs as you can start playing it right now.

Black Desert Online – Easter 2025

The Special Login Rewards event will run until June 4, 2025, offering exclusive daily rewards for logging in each day up to 21 days. The rewards include valuable items such as the Crystal Restore Count Coupon (1 Time), two [Event] Thankful Premium Outfit Boxes, two new Black Spirit emotes, a Choose Your Duskwing Calling Horn Box, and much more. These gifts are available for anyone who logs in during the event period.

As part of the spring festivities, Adventurers can also participate in a variety of exciting in-game events. The 'Weekly Fishing Contest' event challenges players to catch specific types of fish, with leaderboard rewards given to the top 100 participants who caught the biggest fish each week. For a limited time, players can also enjoy 'An Eggstravagant Eggstravaganza' event where Easter Eggs with special loot spawn randomly when defeating monsters and logging in for both 30 minutes and 60 minutes rewards them with special Easter eggs. Additionally, Adventurers can immerse themselves in the 'Gathering, Cooking, Alchemy & Spirits' event, where they can take advantage of increased chances to gather and cook with bonus rewards.

Adventurers are encouraged to log in daily to collect all the rewards and continue their epic journey with Easter's special gifts. This limited-time event is a perfect way to celebrate Easter and the ongoing adventure ahead.

