Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Retro Games, Strictly Limited Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Farming Simulator 16-Bit Edition Announced As SEGA Cartridge

Strictly Limited Games and GIANTS Software have created a retro version of Farming Simulator, going back to the classic SEGA days

Article Summary Farming Simulator goes retro with a new 16-Bit Edition on SEGA cartridge.

Available in Limited and Deluxe Editions through Strictly Limited Store.

Exclusive green cartridges limited to 1,000 worldwide for collectors.

Also, find black cartridges at select retailers like Amazon and VideoGamesPlus.

GIANTS Software and Strictly Limited Games revealed an interesting addition to the Farming Simulator catalog as Farming Simulator 16-Bit Edition will be released as a physical cartridge title. They are taking it old-school in a version of the simulation game that harkens back to the classic SEGA Genesis era, where you can run a farm how you see fit, but on a retro gaming level. We have more details about it below

Farming Simulator 16-Bit Edition

This unique retro adaptation of Farming Simulator will be available in two collectible formats: a Limited Edition, launching on May 14, 2025, and a Deluxe Edition, arriving in July 2025. Both editions will be available exclusively through the Strictly Limited Store. Each Strictly Limited edition will include an exclusive green cartridge, produced in a total quantity of only 1,000 units worldwide. The green cartridge is unique to the Strictly Limited Store and will not be available elsewhere, making it a highly sought-after item for collectors. The Limited Edition will retail at $50, while the Deluxe Edition—which includes additional collectible content—will be priced at $70.

In addition to the Strictly Limited store exclusive editions, a separate edition featuring a black cartridge will be made available by Strictly Limited to select retail partners such as Amazon for the global market and VideoGamesPlus in North America. While the content of the game remains the same, the cartridge color and packaging will clearly distinguish the retail version from the Strictly Limited exclusive editions. A rare opportunity awaits retro gaming enthusiasts and fans of the Farming Simulator series to experience the franchise in a fresh format, reimagined with the authentic feel of classic 16-bit gameplay. Both editions are fully compatible with Mega Drive/Genesis-like retro hardware and reflect Strictly Limited's ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating gaming culture through high-quality physical releases.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!