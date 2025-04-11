Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: superman

Superman "A Big Hunk of Epic Sci-Fi"; "James Gunn Has Crushed It": WB

Warner Bros Pictures co-chairman/CEO Mike De Luca had great things to say about James Gunn's Superman and discussed the film's inspirations.

As we inch closer to the July 11th premiere of DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn's David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman, Gunn has a pair of very big supporters in his corner when it comes to what's set to hit screens this summer. During a session with Deadline Hollywood, Warner Bros Pictures co-chairpersons/CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy offered a rundown of what's going on with a number of projects, both on the horizon and newly announced. Of course, with the "Summer of Superman" already underway, there was no way that the duo wouldn't be asked about DC Studios' first real feature film effort – and from what De Luca had to say, it sounds like fans are in for something special.

"I love 'Superman.' I think James Gunn has crushed it. It's got tons of his trademark heart and humor, and the action is jaw-dropping. It's the Superman I grew up with, so I get choked up when I watch it. I think it's so epic and visually arresting and emotional. The performances are great. It is a five-star movie to me, and I can't wait for the world to see it. Yeah, we're really excited about 'Superman;' James crushed it," De Luca shared. In terms of the film's vibe, the WBP co-chair/CEO noted that it's inspired by more than just Richard Donner's Christopher Reeve-starring classic.

"I would say in spirit, it is closer to that, but it's also a big hunk of epic sci-fi. It has a little bit of what I loved about 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' but it's true-blue Superman," De Luca shared. "The conflict sources that he uses for inspiration, 'All-Star Superman' and the like, are in there, too. It is really a love letter to what has made Superman endure for almost a hundred years. He managed to get it all in there."

DC Studios: James Gunn Done with Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Near the end of November, Gunn responded on social media for being accused of "overlooking origin stories" while also calling out DC Studios for focusing on "niche characters to headline their own movies like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing" and not focusing enough on characters they believe are better suited to attract a "general audience." When DC Studios' "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters' was unveiled in 2023, we learned that a Swamp Thing film was planned (with James Mangold attached). Recently, rumblings have gotten louder that director Luca Guadagnino (Queer) was set for a Sgt. Rock film. And let's not forget the upcoming Mike Flanagan-penned Clayface movie that was recently given a green light.

In terms of superhero origin stories, Gunn isn't looking to tell Batman's and Superman's respective backstories again because we've been down that road many times before ("I'm not telling Batman and Superman's origin stories again because everyone knows them"). But in terms of Swamp Thing not being deserving enough for his own film, Gunn wasn't having any of it. "Don't put Swamp Thing in the corner. That's a project in development we've actually announced, and he's an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," Gunn added.

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

