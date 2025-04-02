Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Steel City Interactive, Undisputed

Undisputed Unveils Brand-New Iron and Steel Pack

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko will be coming to Undisputed, as the heavyweight brothers arrive in the Iron and Steel Pack

Article Summary Undisputed's new DLC, Iron and Steel Pack, adds Klitschko brothers to the game's roster.

New fighters include Jai Opetaia, Eric "Butterbean" Esch, and Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez.

Additional content features alternative outfits and enhanced Career Mode features.

Free patch refines mechanics, adds PS Pro support, and introduces new venues.

Deep Silver and Steel City Interactive have revealed a new DLC pack for Undisputed, as Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko take center stage in the Iron and Steel Pack. This new pack adds the brothers and a couple of other names to the stacked roster of absolute greats from the squared circle, as well as some addition support and improved mechanics to the game and more content for Career mode. We have the details below and a trailer above as the pack is available now, alongside the free 1.3 Update for the game.

Undisputed – Iron and Steel Pack

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, who dominated the heavyweight division for over a decade with their thunderous punching power and technical prowess, cemented their legacy as two of the most formidable heavyweights in boxing history. The Klitschko brothers collectively held multiple world heavyweight titles throughout their illustrious careers, with Vitali (Dr. Ironfist) amassing 45 wins (41 by KO) and Wladimir (Dr. Steelhammer) securing 64 victories (53 by KO). This DLC also includes:

IBF World Cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (27-0), bringing his southpaw speed and precision.

Cult favourite and "King of the 4 Rounders" Eric "Butterbean" Esch, the 400-pound knockout specialist with 77 career wins.

Four-division world champion and celebrated winner of 46 consecutive fights Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, renowned for his combination punching.

Two-division world champion and technical virtuoso Juan Francisco "El Gallo" Estrada, famous for his counter-punching brilliance and ring IQ.

Charismatic two-time heavyweight champion Shannon "The Cannon" Briggs with his signature "Let's go champ!" persona.

The Iron and Steel Pack also delivers alternative ring outfits for Joe Calzaghe, Joe Frazier, Rocky Marciano, Chantelle Cameron, and Cecilia Braekhus, allowing further fighter customization.Alongside this premium content, a free patch is dropping for all Undisputed players, including:

Refined punch tracking, block effectiveness and positional mechanics.

PS Pro support with enhanced lighting.

An enhanced Career Mode where players can now select the boxers they want to face on the journey to becoming the undisputed champion.

Career fight customisation gives players the chance to select their fighter's attire when taking on a prize fighter, giving extra flair and style for the main event.

Online instant replay where players can rewatch a highlight reel of the KO featuring three different cinematic angles.

New venues – Riyadh Season Gym, The Observatory, and Café Royale.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!