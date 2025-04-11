Posted in: Events, Fortnite, Games, Music, Video Games | Tagged: Coachella, Creators Corp., Fortnite Creative, Maliki: Poison of the Past

Coachella Launches New Fortnite Creative Island For The Festival

Wanna experience all the fun of Coachella while also playing Fortnite? The music festival has created its own island for the event

Article Summary Coachella debuts its own Fortnite island, offering a gamer’s view of the festival experience.

Up to 12 players battle on music-themed arenas inspired by Coachella's vibrant stages and art.

Players use music-inspired tools to triumph in 3 arenas and earn a spot on the virtual Main Stage.

Coachella combines gaming and festival artistry, expanding immersive entertainment for fans globally.

Organizers for Coachella have decided to make their own Fortnite Creative island so you can enjoy the festival from a gamer's perspective. The team worked with popular Fortnite UEFN game studio Creators Corp. to make Coachella Pillars, an island "hovering" above the festival filled with music-fueled battles. It's a weird move since Coachella has worked with Epic Games in the past for special events, so them doing it on their own is an interesting choice when they probably could have worked with them directly. But hey, it's just a free island to have fun on. We have more details below

Coachella Pillars

Suspended above the festival grounds, 2-12 players will stand atop Pillars of Sounds, attempting to knock each other off within spaces inspired by the festival environment, all to the backdrop of the festival's music. The map features over 30 customized tools inspired by musical instruments, allowing players to harness the power of sound and rhythm to achieve victory. Players will compete in a rotating selection of three unique arenas inspired by the festival stages, surrounding environment, and art, before the last player standing ascends to the Coachella Main Stage for an exclusive celebration. This music-infused twist combines the core mechanics of Fortnite's Pillars mode with Coachella's vibrant sound and festival visuals, bringing the concert experience to the platform's more than 220 million monthly active users.

Coachella has always pushed creative boundaries on a global stage through music, art, and innovation. With Coachella Pillars, the festival continues to expand the pursuit into gaming, transforming how fans around the world can immerse themselves in the festival. By blending competitive gameplay with Coachella's artistry, Coachella Pillars is an experience where audiences don't just watch the festival, but can be a part of it. It is a leap forward in immersive entertainment, empowering players to take the virtual stage and experience Coachella in a whole new way.

