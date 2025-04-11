Posted in: Beadle & Grimm's, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Dragon Delves

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Beadle & Grimm's Vault For Dragon Delves

Dungeons & Dragons has a new special DM Vault coming for Dragon Delves this Spring, created by the crew at Beadle & Grimm's

Article Summary Discover Beadle & Grimm's new DM Vault: Dragon Delves for epic Dungeons & Dragons adventures.

Pre-order the DM Vault for $108 before April 23, then it retails for $120.

Includes 28 new encounter cards, 22 battle maps, handouts, and more for immersive gameplay.

Connect ten adventures into a single campaign using the 2024 D&D core rulebooks.

Wizards of the Coast and Beadle & Grimm's have come together for a new Dungeons & Dragons release, as they revealed a special DM Vault edition of Dragon Delves: An Adventure Anthology. Much like previous releases from the company, this is going to be everything you need and then some to run any of the adventures from this new release, including maps, an artifact, encounter cards, special handouts, and more. The DM Vault is up for pre-order for $108 until April 23, then it will switch to full retail for $120. We have more info about it for you here.

Dungeons & Dragons x Beadle & Grimm's – Dragon Delves: An Adventure Anthology

This is Beadle & Grimm's first release using D&D's updated 2024 core rulebooks and features a collection of DM-favorite accessories, including:

28 Encounter Cards: Featuring all new art and 2024 monster stat blocks, these quick-reference tools are a must-have for DMs.

Featuring all new art and 2024 monster stat blocks, these quick-reference tools are a must-have for DMs. 22 Battle Maps: Epic battles have been chosen for epic battle maps, and these large, sturdy maps are gridded for mini use.

Epic battles have been chosen for epic battle maps, and these large, sturdy maps are gridded for mini use. Three Player Maps: Some areas simply must be seen and strategized for. These maps can be handed to the players for increased tactical planning.

Some areas simply must be seen and strategized for. These maps can be handed to the players for increased tactical planning. Four In-World Handouts: Song lyrics, a recipe, a hand-drawn map, a list of goods – nothing immerses players in the world like an in-world handout.

Song lyrics, a recipe, a hand-drawn map, a list of goods – nothing immerses players in the world like an in-world handout. Artifact: Designed to be used in one of the adventures contained in Dragon Delves, what DM wouldn't want a heavy metal Orcus holy symbol amulet as part of their collection?

Designed to be used in one of the adventures contained in Dragon Delves, what DM wouldn't want a heavy metal Orcus holy symbol amulet as part of their collection? DM Aid: Beadle & Grimm's offers different ways to connect all ten adventures into a single connected campaign that can take a party from Level 1 to 12. Also included are ideas for character construction using the 2024 Players Handbookthat will maximize player engagement.

"It's not hard to get excited about dragons, or adventures about dragons, but the incredibly diverse art styles used for each adventure really fuel the imagination in a new way." said Jon Ciccolini, Beadle & Grimm's lead on the product. "Even veteran DMs will find monsters and artistic styles they've never seen before in these encounter cards and maps. There really is something for everyone in Dragon Delves and we've tried to come up with a box of DM essentials to really up the tabletop experience and help our DMs deliver."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!