Netflix Games Releases Black Mirror: Thronglets For Mobile

Black Mirror: Thronglets has been released for mobile devices, serving as a companion game to one of the episodes in Season 7

Developed by Night School, Thronglets immerses players in a Tamagotchi-gone-wrong scenario.

Hatch and nurture Thronglets to explore digital obsessions and unlock hidden video fragments.

Uncover secrets of Tuckersoft and Colin Ritman while shaping your reality with every choice.

Netflix Games has released a new mobile title this week, Black Mirror: Thronglets, which serves as a companion game to Season 7 of Black Mirror. Without giving too much away to the plot, the game is the fictional title in one of this season's episodes, which was thought to have been completely destroyed. But one disc remained, and with it, you now have a version of the game to play on mobile for either iOS or Android. Enjoy the latest trailer, as you can play the game now, but you'll need a Netflix sub to unlock it.

Black Mirror: Thronglets

From the critically acclaimed studio Night School comes Thronglets, a mobile game that immerses fans in the world of Black Mirror like never before. Thronglets, the game at the center of the Season 7 episode "Plaything," is out now and available exclusively for Netflix members. Set in the same universe as Black Mirror's iconic Bandersnatch, Thronglet s is a long-lost Tuckersoft game that hasn't seen the light of day since its cancellation in 1994… until now. It's a Tamagotchi-gone-wrong that turns into a personality test for humankind.

It challenges players to hatch, evolve, and nurture hundreds of adorable creatures known as Thronglets. But beware, these cute critters won't just take over your phone; they could take over your life. As you feed, bathe, and entertain your Thronglets, you'll watch them multiply exponentially — one becomes two, two becomes four, and soon you'll have a harmonic Throng. This gameplay is not just about managing virtual pets; it's about exploring the depths of human nature and the consequences of our digital obsessions.

By building a Throng, you can unlock hidden video fragments of the "Ritman Retrospective." These elusive clips from a never-before-seen documentary about the enigmatic creator behind Thronglets, Colin Ritman, unveiled through a series of interviews with the head of Tuckersoft, Mohan Thakur. Step into the world of the Thronglets: Where your choices shape reality — but at what cost?

