Indie Live Expo Teases Content Lineup While Revealing Emcees

Indie Live Expo 2024 – Winter Showcase has revealed some of the emcees who will be on hand for presentations, as well as some new titles

Organizers behind Indie Live Expo 2024's Winter Showcase have revealed new details for the show on December 7, including the emcees for the showcase and some of the new content. Three new games have been added to the highlights, including Detective Dawson, All In Abyss: Judge The Fake, and Bokura: Planet, as well as a number of presenters and some additional studios showing up. We have the latest details from the team for you here.

Emcees & New Content

Catch the latest updates on 100+ of the greatest upcoming indies in an East-meets-West extravaganza filled with world premieres, release dates, DLC announcements, and much more. Emcee favorite J-mon returns to host Indie Live Expo's signature segments, including:

Bite-sized, rapid-fire announcement during the Indie Waves segment

The Spotlight Segment, filled with extended close looks at titles handpicked by the Indie Live Expo Executive Committee

Batches of catalog updates from Playism, room6, and many more during the Publisher Selection segment

Tune in for the latest information across a variety of hotly anticipated titles, including:

Bokura: Planet, the two-player-only co-op puzzle adventure by Kodansha Game Creator's Lab

All In Abyss: Judge The Fake, the Texas Hold 'em adventure RPG developed by WSS Playground

Detective Dotson, the Bollywood exploration, the cozy detective adventure developed by Masala Games

Indie Live Expo 2024 – Winter Showcase

Indie Live Expo is Asia's biggest indie game broadcast, with more than 100 million combined viewers across ten shows! The upcoming winter showcase will give the gift of world premieres as well as content updates to fan-favorite titles. Enjoy a heaping helping of rapid-fire, bite-sized news announcements during the return of the Indie Waves segment. The annual Indie Live Expo Awards also returns to bestow recognition upon critically acclaimed titles, with awards given by a panel of games industry veterans from around the world. In the last four years, Indie Live Expo has showcased more than 2,750 games across the globe with broadcasts in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. Last year's show accumulated more than 7.4 million viewers.

