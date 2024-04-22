Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Infinite Lagrange

Infinite Lagrange Celebrates Earth Day 2024 With Conservation Event

Infinite Lagrange has a brand-new event happening right now as the game will be celebrating Earth Day in its own unique way.

Article Summary NetEase Games introduces an Earth Day event in Infinite Lagrange.

Players can experiment with plant growth in Crux Biosphere Park.

Earth Day brings Warp Bells for community engagement and rewards.

Exclusive Earth Day Pack and new Ranger Cruiser Blueprints released.

NetEase Games has launched a special event for Earth Day in their mobile game Infinite Lagrange, as you can now help the universe with a conservation event. Along with some things you can do within the Biosphere Research Park, the team also has you gathering points to help ring the Warp Bells, and some new blueprints have arrived for the Ranger Cruiser. We have more details for you below as the event is currently live.

Infinite Lagrange Plant Growth Event

During the Infinite Lagrange Earth Day 2024 celebrations, players can participate in the Crux Biosphere Research Park Planting Experiment. This will occur in the Crux Biosphere Research Park in the City of Antontas, which runs from April 29 to May 6, where a tree-planting experiment will occur. Explorers who participate can plant seeds from various plants, all coming from different habitats and flourishing in other seasons. It's up to Explorers to make group decisions to determine the course of nature, altering parameters like lighting, precipitation, and temperature. Depending on the final results and plants that have grown, Explorers will earn Ecology Points, which can be spent on emblems, liveries, and other unique items.

The Warp Bells

The City of Antontas will be a gathering point for Explorers throughout the universe. From April 17 – 22, ships will be called home by the ringing of the Warp Bells, welcoming everyone back to their original homeland. The sound of the Warp Bells will be sent to people across the Lagrange Network, inviting them back for Earth Day. During the Warp Bells, players are encouraged to attend, listen, and talk with each other to learn more about their fellows and all that's occurring in the natural and digital worlds. Those who participate in the 20,000 New Saplings Joint Conservation Operation earn the "Eco Guardian" title and a chance to receive limited-time emblems and Proxima Coins as gifts.

Ranger Cruiser Blueprints

In Infinite Lagrange, the Earth Day Trade Fair is a long-standing tradition. From April 17-23, an exclusive Earth Day Pack will be released during this event, alongside the Blueprints for Ranger Cruises: Comprehensive Warfare Cruiser and Heavy Ion Cannon Cruiser. These are potent vessels in combat situations, giving players many options in more complex battles.

The Ranger – Comprehensive Warfare Cruiser features an enhanced bow-mounted heavy cannon system and a comprehensive projectile launching system. These traits make it highly effective against small ships and enemy air units.

features an enhanced bow-mounted heavy cannon system and a comprehensive projectile launching system. These traits make it highly effective against small ships and enemy air units. The Ranger – Heavy Ion Cannon Cruiser features the Gamma Storm Super-Heavy Ion Cannon integrated into the ship's bow. This makes it capable of directly striking large vessels to deal a ton of energy damage via precise strikes.

