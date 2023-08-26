Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure Of Dai

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure Of Dai Gets New Video

Check out the latest video from Square Enix for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure Of Dai as they guide you through the game.

Square Enix decided to drop a new video for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai during Gamescom 2023. With about a month to go before the game is released, the team decided now was a good time to show off what exactly this game has to offer and what you'll be able to experience when playing. This three-and-a-half-minute video gives you a guided rundown of all of the characters, as well as the storyline, highlighted with some of the gameplay it has to offer. You can check out the full video they released down at the bottom as the game is still set to be released on September 28th, 2023.

"Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai features two distinct ways for players to enjoy gameplay – Story Mode and the Temple of Recollection. While Story Mode delivers classic campaign progression, the Temple of Recollection allows players to delve into an evolving dungeon that changes with each play-through. Beat the monsters that dwell within for exciting rewards that will help you take down enemies that grow stronger the deeper you go. Players can also collect and equip accessories known as Bond Memories, which augment the abilities and stats of the character they are equipped to. Additionally, each time a Bond Memory is unlocked, scenes from the original manga will be revealed. Bond Memories can also be further powered up by conquering the Temple of Recollection and its challenging, ever-changing stages.

"Players who pre-order or pre-purchase the game will receive Dai's special outfit, "Legendary Hero" and the Bond Memory "The Hero's Tutor." The Digital Deluxe Edition provides the full game download, along with the following bonus items."

Popp's special outfit "Legendary Mage"

Maam's special outfits "Legendary Priest" and "Legendary Martial Artist"

Hyunckel's special outfits "Legendary Swordsman" and "Legendary Warrior"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!