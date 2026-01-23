Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eldelic Games, Inky Blinky Bob

Inky Blinky Bob Announced For March 2026 Release

Take flight in a hot air balloon killing all sorts of horros on an islands of mistakes in Inky Blinky Bob, coming to Steam this March

Article Summary Inky Blinky Bob launches March 2026, blending comedy and horror in a stylized indie adventure.

Play as a detective investigating mutant threats on eerie islands run by Quantum Corp.

Pilot and upgrade a weaponized hot air balloon as your base, fighting bizarre creatures and bosses.

Experience unique aerial combat, dark humor, and surreal environments in this horror-comedy game.

Indie game developer and publisher Eldelic Games has announced a launch date for their latest title, Inky Blinky Bob. This is a comedic horror game in which you fly over an island of failed experiments in a hot air balloon, which serves as your somewhat base of operations. Run and fly all over the place, taking out all sorts of weird creatures before they rip you apart for trying. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on March 20, 2026.

Inky Blinky Bob

Players take on the role of a detective dispatched to investigate unexplained signals emanating from a chain of isolated islands controlled by the secretive biotech organisation Quantum Corp. What begins as a routine mission quickly spirals into a violent, otherworldly mystery, uncovering the aftermath of failed experiments, mutated creatures, and the looming presence of Inky Blinky Bob itself. From storm-swept coastlines to underground laboratories, players will engage in grounded combat, uncover story-driven quests from bizarre NPCs, and pilot a heavily armed hot air balloon to traverse the skies, gather resources, and prepare for a singular, climactic aerial confrontation with the game's titular monster.

Weapons and the airborne vessel can be upgraded using materials collected through exploration and combat. Although the game unfolds primarily at night and embraces an ominous atmosphere, its presentation is intentionally stylized rather than realistic. Exaggerated character designs, surreal skies, twisted environments, and dark humour consistently undercut the horror, creating a tone that veers between menace and madness and gives the game a distinctive, immediately recognisable identity.

Fly and fight: Pilot a weaponized hot air balloon across a chain of surreal, hostile islands

Grounded combat and exploration against mutants and the remnants of failed experiments

Prepare for a unique aerial confrontation against Inky Blinky Bob, a colossal octopus hot air balloon monster

Upgrade weapons and your airborne vessel using materials gathered through exploration and combat

A horror-comedy tone blending psychological dread, absurdist humour, and mutant biotech horror

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!