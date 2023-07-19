Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Inspector Gadget, Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party

Inspector Gadget – MAD Time Party Receives New Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest teaser trailer for Inspector Gadget - MAD Time Party, as the game will be released this coming September.

Microids and developer WildBrain released a brand new teaser trailer for Inspector Gadget – MAD Time Party, showing the game off a little more. Up until now, we've only been seeing screenshots of the new party title, which puts characters from the classic '80s cartoon into new four-player mayhem minigames. This trailer, which doesn't even go a full 30 seconds, at least shows off a little more of what you can expect. The game will be released on September 14th for PC and all three major consoles, with the North American retail edition coming to Switch and PlayStation this October.

"Wowsers! Play as the iconic Inspector Gadget and join your friends in this new party game! Metro City has fallen under the control of the evil Dr. Claw. In order to save the city, Inspector Gadget must use a time machine to go back in time. Unfortunately, the machine breaks down, and the inspector's ancestors are teleported to the present. Your mission: Explore Metro City and confront Inspector Gadget's ancestors to recover the missing parts of the machine. You'll have to solve mini-game quests to unlock the bolts needed to repair it. This new party game for 1-4 players will immerse you in the iconic world of Inspector Gadget. Stroll through the environments of the original series, meet characters such as Chief Quimby, Penny, or the M.A.D. agents, and use the various gadgets of the Inspector to fight the M.A.D. forces."

Embark on a fun and exciting adventure as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from Dr. Claw!

Explore Metro City and complete quests and challenges in Adventure Mode.

Discover 16 entertaining mini-games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious, and Pass the Bomb!

Have fun with family and friends in Multiplayer mode.

Enjoy the exceptional soundtrack by Tanis Chalopin, the daughter of Inspector Gadget's creator, Jean Chalopin.

