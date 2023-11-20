Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, Terrible Posture Games

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve Free On EGS Until November 21

You have a chance to snag Invincible Presents: Atom Eve completely free for a total of two days, only on the Epic Games Store.

Article Summary Get Invincible Presents: Atom Eve for free on EGS until Nov 21.

Explore a narrative adventure as superhero Atom Eve.

Original Invincible game with art by Rossi Gifford, story by Jill Murray.

Make choices that shape Atom Eve's story and power in the game.

Skybound Entertainment and Terrible Posture Games have announced that Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is free right now on the Epic Games Store. The game launched back on November 14, giving fans of the franchise a chance to play a narrative adventure through the eyes of the powerful superhero as you experience her life both as she gets around town normally and when she suits up to fight villains. Starting today and running until the end of the day on November 21, you can get the game totally free on the EGS, and once it's over, it goes back up for sale.

"Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is the first original Invincible game from Skybound Games, the creator-led company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. Experience an original story with striking art directed by Rossi Gifford and creative direction by award-winning writer Jill Murray, and explore the life of Atom Eve in a world filled with beloved characters. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Play as Atom Eve, the fan-favorite superhero from the Invincible universe! Get to know Eve like never before as she navigates her life with the Teen Team, her family, and her friends while figuring out the best way to use her incredible powers as a force for good."

"Doing the right thing sounds easy until you're the one making the decisions. Your choices shape your relationships with the people around you and will define the outcome of the story across multiple paths. Choose how to develop Atom Eve's skills and increase her power, unlock special combat skills, or choose to unlock unique dialogue options to further play your story, your way. Take on new and familiar foes in light, turn-based combat woven into visual novel gameplay, and wield the powers of Atom Eve as your story flows seamlessly into vivid action that feels like a comic book come to life."

