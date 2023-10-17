Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: atom eve, invincible, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, Terrible Posture Games

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve Will Launch On November 14

Terrible Posture Games and Skybound Entertainment will release the RPG visual novel, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, next month.

Skybound Entertainment and developer Terrible Posture Games have announced that Invincible Presents: Atom Eve has a launch date. Being billed as the first official video game based on the comic book series, the game will present you with a narrative visual novel with RPG elements, telling the story of Samantha Wilkins from her point of view. You'll follow her journey of not just being a superhero, but also the challenges that life brings on a daily basis. The game is set to come out on Steam on November 14.

"Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is the first original Invincible game from Skybound Games, the creator-led company behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. Experience an original story with striking art directed by Rossi Gifford and creative direction by award-winning writer Jill Murray, and explore the life of Atom Eve in a world filled with beloved characters. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Play as Atom Eve, the fan-favorite superhero from the Invincible universe! Get to know Eve like never before as she navigates her life with the Teen Team, her family, and her friends while figuring out the best way to use her incredible powers as a force for good."

"Doing the right thing sounds easy until you're the one making the decisions. Your choices shape your relationships with the people around you and will define the outcome of the story across multiple paths.

Choose how to develop Atom Eve's skills and increase her power, unlock special combat skills, or choose to unlock unique dialogue options to further play your story, your way. Take on new and familiar foes in light, turn-based combat woven into visual novel gameplay, and wield the powers of Atom Eve as your story flows seamlessly into vivid action that feels like a comic book come to life."

