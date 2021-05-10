IO Interactive Rundown Hitman 3's Season Of Pride Roadmap

IO Interactive released details this morning about the rest of what is essentially "Season 2" of Hitman 3 with "Season of Pride". The season will run from today all the way to June 13th, where the devs will then do another major patch to move onto the next deadly sin theme. But in the meantime they've added a number of new missions for you to take on that will keep you busy. We have the details below along with a trailer for you to enjoy.

The Sebastian Principle (Tutorial Escalation)

We start this month with a 'bonus' escalation, that acts as a tutorial (of sorts) for Hitman 3 players. This Escalation will be available to all Hitman 3 players, and it will be encouraged as the starting point for anyone playing the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack. (Just so we're clear, this one isn't aimed at experienced players, we're happy to say that point blank.)

The Iconoclast (Elusive Target)

Hitman 3's next Elusive Target arrives in Mendoza on May 12th. (Yes, in just two days! And yes, a Wednesday!)

We're starting this one a little earlier than usual, but we're also giving you longer to play it. For 12 days, you'll have one chance to infiltrate Mendoza and eliminate The Iconoclast. Once you've updated the game, you'll see the countdown clock for their exact arrival time already live in the game. We'll double and triple check that they leave as planned, too.

Location Rotation / The Icon (Sapienza)

We're rotating in The Icon as the next location for all Hitman 3 players to enjoy for a limited time. Sapienza by night, with a movie set taking over the plaza? Sounds like fun. Enjoy it between May 14 and May 23.

Spawn On Me / Featured Contracts

Two batches of Featured Contracts are on the roadmap for the Season of Pride. On 20 May, we hand over to Kahlief Adams, from the Spawn On Me podcast, to showcase their interpretation of a Pride-themed contract or three.

The Pasqual Consortium / Escalation

Head to Mendoza, commandeer Falcon and eliminate your targets in a new Escalation. No winter soldiers are needed when 47's in town. Do him proud.

Location Rotation / Paris

…Make it big, bold and impossible to ignore. And with newly appointed head designer, Sebastian Sato at the helm, tonight's show should be no exception. Cut!

(Play Paris for free starting on May 28 – June 6.)

The Black Hat / Elusive Target

The second Elusive Target this season takes you to Paris on the hunt for a Black Hat Hacker with a penchant for a certain alabama jam. Make sure they never taste it again. This Elusive Target also overlaps with the Paris Location Rotation, which will mean it's available for Hitman 3 owners and Free Starter Pack players.