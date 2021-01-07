IO Interactive Shows Off The VR Capabilities Of Hitman 3

IO Interactive dropped a brand new trailer this morning showing off how Hitman 3 will look and operate in VR. The video is about two minutes and it shows the game as played through PSVR, but you get a pretty good idea of how things will go for you in the game when you decide to stop playing it in third-person and become Agent 47 yourself from his point of view. You get to see a lot of the sandbox levels that have specifically been designed to take advantage of VR units. Plus, we learn the awesome news that all three games of the current trilogy can be played in VR through the new game. Basically, if VR is your thing, you're going to be very happy come January 20th, 2021. For now, enjoy the trailer below.

Powered by IO Interactive's proprietary Glacier engine, Hitman 3 will look, sound and play better than ever with improvements to lighting, reflections, animation and AI. Chongqing also features full water effects, with details such as rain drops hitting Agent 47 and his clothes getting wet, all adding to the immersion of experiencing Hitman 3. On next-gen consoles, Hitman 3 will support 4K visuals, 60 fps, HDR and faster loading times. The game will also bring refinements to interaction animation and AI, as well as Glacier's crowd technology that will allow up to 300 NPC's in a location at once. Hitman 3 players can import locations from the previous games in the trilogy and have more than 20+ locations under one roof. All of the improvements to rendering, animation and AI introduced with Hitman 3 can be enjoyed across all three games, making Hitman 3 the ultimate place to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.