IO Interactive Unveils Hitman 3's Opening Cinematic

IO Interactive dropped a brand new video on everyone this morning, showing off the opening cinematic to Hitman 3. The opening sequence is a little over two minutes long and, just in case you're worried about spoilers, it doesn't really reveal anything new to people. You might be a tad curious what's going on if you haven't played through, or at the very least watched the story cinematics, for the first two games in this new line of titles. In the video, we see that Agent 47 has been "joyfully" reunited with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. The two set off on their final leg of the journey they started from the first game, as they begin their hunt for the elusive partners of Providence. Basically, this is the game of unresolved issues that you're looking to resolve in the most covert ways possible. You can enjoy the new video below as we wait for the game to do on January 20th, 2021.

Powered by IO Interactive's proprietary Glacier engine, Hitman 3 will look, sound and play better than ever with improvements to lighting, reflections, animation and AI. Chongqing also features full water effects, with details such as rain drops hitting Agent 47 and his clothes getting wet, all adding to the immersion of experiencing Hitman 3. On next-gen consoles, Hitman 3 will support 4k visuals, 60 fps, HDR and faster loading times. The game will also bring refinements to interaction animation and AI, as well as Glacier's crowd technology that will allow up to 300 NPC's in a location at once. Hitman 3 players can import locations from the previous games in the trilogy and have more than 20+ locations under one roof. All of the improvements to rendering, animation and AI introduced with Hitman 3 can be enjoyed across all three games, making Hitman 3 the ultimate place to play the entire World of Assassination trilogy.