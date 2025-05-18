Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akos Makovics, Future Friends Games, Islands & Trains

Islands & Trains Announces Steam Release Date

The new cozy railroad simulator game Islands & Trains has been given a release date, as the game arrives later this month on Steam

Article Summary Islands & Trains launches on Steam this month, blending cozy railroad building with sandbox creativity.

Design your own train routes and colorful islands with relaxing, goal-free, stress-free gameplay.

Inspired by Islanders, Dorfromantik, and Townscaper, perfect for fans of chill simulation games.

Features 400+ tiles to craft unique dioramas, plus animals, plants, and endless world customization.

Solo indie game developer Akos Makovics and publisher Future Friends Games have confirmed the release date of their next game, Islands & Trains. Taking inspiration from games like Islanders, Dorfromantik, and Townscaper, this is a cozy railroad building simulator that will let you design your own world and the train systems that occupy it. The game has no goals or objectives, its basically here for you to build things however you'd like, and then watch it come to life. The trailer here will give you more info as the game arrives on May 29, 2025 on Steam.

Islands & Trains

Islands & Trains is a cozy, relaxing sandbox builder where you can create your own colorful little worlds however you like! Lay your railroad on top of your beloved island and place animals in the countryside. Whether you want to build tiny dioramas home to just one shed or idyllic villages with dense forests and complex train lines, you can get lost in finding the most perfect place for all these little pieces. No goals, no timer, no missions, no stress. Just happy accidents.

Design a train route around the island of your dreams and watch your diorama come to life. Go off the beaten track, winding around mountains and crossing lakes. Place animals and edit the surrounding countryside to your liking. There are no goals, no timers, no missions, and no mistakes – just happy accidents.

Cozy Creativity: Build your perfect railway diorama at your own pace.

Dream Railway: Create elaborate train tracks, from a simple mountain pass to a crazy rollercoaster, and watch your little train go!

Assets Aplenty: 400+ different tiles to create your own vista, from humble grassy terrain to fancy café terrace.

Pets and plants: Breathe some life into your levels as they get populated with sheep, cows, ducks, and different kinds of flora.

