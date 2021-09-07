Jack Axe Announces Release Date For PC & Switch

Neon Doctrine and Keybol Games revealed today that their upcoming game Jack Axe finally has a proper release date for PC and Nintendo Switch. In case you haven't had a chance to check this game out, this is high-performance platforming at its finest as you will be playing a young woman Viking gripping her axe and slicing your way through all of the enemies in your path who don't know any better to get out of the way. In case you get tired of the single-player action, you will also have the ability to partner up with three others as her Viking friends to cut down enemies in multiplayer fun. The game will be released for both PC and Switch on October 7th, 2021, but only as a digital release. In the meantime, you can read a little bit more about the game below, and you can check out the latest trailer to be release today down at the bottom.

Her name is Jack. She has an axe. She is Jack Axe. Join the Jack sisters in a single or multiplayer, 2D open world adventure! Take on a variety of platforming challenges and utilize your axe tossing ability to explore Jack's unique world. Witness the saga of a young woman breaking taboo by arming herself and taking on a "man's job," despite the protestations of an irate god in this Norse/Filipino fusion. Play with up to four players in various campaign and party modes. Explore the wide fantasy world infused with elements of Norse and Filipino fantasy. Utilize Jack's Axe to perform incredible platforming feats, and show that girls do it better! Enjoy a story written by Bari and Melai Silvestre with their three imaginative daughters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jack Axe Release Date Trailer (https://youtu.be/IiKEycN47io)