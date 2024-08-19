Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Jackbox Naughty Pack

Jackbox Naughty Pack Confirmed For Mid-September Release

After teasing the new content earlier this month, Jackbox Games have confirmed the release date for the Jackbox Naughty Pack

Article Summary Jackbox Naughty Pack launching September 12 with three adult-themed games.

Features include Fakin' It All Night Long, Dirty Drawful, and Let Me Finish.

ESRB M rating and PEGI 16+ ranking for mature content.

New features include moderation tools and remote play mode.

Jackbox Games have officially confirmed the release date for their new adult-themed Party Pack, as the Jackbox Naughty Pack will be out next month. If you haven't seen it yet, players will be able to purchase this additional pack of three games, all with mature themes behind them, essentially cutting out the pretense for those who love to give adult-themed answers in all their games and just creating prompts and situations so they come easily (pun intended). The pack will be released on September 12 and will come with an ESRB rating of M for Mature, as well as a PEGI 16+ ranking.

Jackbox Naughty Pack

Bring the heat with a threesome of fun in Jackbox Naughty Pack. Find out who's the best liar in Fakin' It All Night Long, illustrate spicy prompts in Dirty Drawful, and answer questions like "How does this avocado get aroused?" in Let Me Finish. This pack will include all of the newest features that fans have come to expect from our games, including moderation and accessibility settings such as QR codes for simple log-in and the ability to kick unwanted players during live streams.

Fakin' It All Night Long (Social Deduction): Fakin' It returns, and this time, we're putting it all out there. Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. Find out which of your friends is the best liar… and SO much more! Featuring new categories and a brand new "remote play" mode.

Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. Find out which of your friends is the best liar… and SO much more! Featuring new categories and a brand new "remote play" mode. Dirty Drawful (Drawing, Guessing): It's Drawful but dirty… It's Dirty Drawful. We've taken the Drawful that you love and added spicy prompts to ensure your drawings are both terrible and titillating. We also may have added an "undo" button for this one, but don't tell anyone.

It's Drawful but dirty… It's Dirty Drawful. We've taken the Drawful that you love and added spicy prompts to ensure your drawings are both terrible and titillating. We also may have added an "undo" button for this one, but don't tell anyone. Let Me Finish (Debate): Let Me Finish is Jackbox's new presentation game that examines life's serious questions like, "Where is the mailbox's butt?" or "How does this avocado get aroused?" Everyone gets a chance to speak their mind, but will others pick up what you're putting down?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!