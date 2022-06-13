Jackbox Party Pack 9 Reveals New Game With Nonsensory

Jackbox Games announced the latest brand new game coming to Jackbox Party Pack 9 this Fall with the reveal of Nonsensory. Somehow we missed the initial announcements for this, but the company has already revealed two games coming to the latest entry. Fibbage 4 will be the one sequel title they put in every game that will serve as the familiar anchor, while the first new game being put into this pack is called Roomerang (although they didn't reveal much of anything about it). The latest addition is called Nonsensory, and it works much like some of their previous statistical guessing games have worked in the past, only with the caveat that the information is total nonsense. We have more info about the game below as this brings the total to three, with two more titles yet to be named and a release date to be confirmed.

Nonsensory is a silly, laid-back drawing, writing AND guessing game for Jackbox Party Pack 9, hosted by Professor Nanners. She's hoping to test your levels of NSP (Nonsensory Perception). Can you make up a movie title that would be 80% likely to be the box office smash of the summer? Can you draw a puppy that's only a 3 out of 10 on the adorableness scale? More importantly, how close can you get to guessing the secret numbers of the other players? Is that text message 40% or 50% passive aggressive? Does that meal look like it's 90% or 100% likely to give you diarrhea? Does that book title sound like it was written for a 10 year old or a 20 year old? Does that weirdly drawn car look like it would cost $40,000… or $40? These are the important questions. The closer you get to the correct number the more points you receive. Getting close… even kinda close… is still worthwhile. Are you ready to unlock your powers of Nonsensory Perception?