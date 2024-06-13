Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gucci, Jannik Sinner, TopSpin 2K25

Jannik Sinner & Gucci Arrive In TopSpin 2K25 For Free

2K Games has two new additions for TopSpin 2K25, as you're getting a new player with Jannik Sinner and new clothiing from Gucci.

Article Summary 2K Games adds Jannik Sinner and Gucci apparel to TopSpin 2K25 for free.

World No. 1 and Australian Open champ Sinner joins the game's roster.

Gucci Tennis collection unlocks by winning matches in the Gucci Tennis Cup.

New Gucci-themed G-Court venue launches in Exhibition and World Tour modes.

2K Games revealed two new additions being added for free to TopSpin 2K25, as you're getting a new player in Jannik Sinner and new clothes from Gucci. This is more of the free content promised by the devs for the game as they slowly roll out new additions for players to check out. As of when we're writing this, Sinner is ranked as the world No. 1 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals, so you're getting a top-tier pro player from the modern era of the game. We have more details about the free content below.

Gucci x TopSpin 2K25

Worn and admired by a who's who of celebrities, dignitaries and athletes, Gucci and tennis go hand-in-hand, dating back to the meshing of high fashion and sports sneakers with the release of the "Tennis" shoe in 1977. Gucci apparel from the newly-announced Gucci Tennis collection, including Gucci Ace sneakers (unisex), shorts with Gucci Web stripe (men's), Polo Shirt with Gucci Web stripe (men's), Gucci Pleated Skirt (women's), and Gucci Polo (women's), both with Gucci Web stripe details, will become available as in-game items exclusively in TopSpin 2K25 on June 25, 2024 as rewards for winning matches in the TopSpin 2K25 World Tour Gucci Tennis Cup, which will run during the following weeks as part of Season 2:

June 27th to July 4th, 2024

July 11th to July 18th, 2024

July 25th to August 1st, 2024

August 8th to August 15th, 2024

Jannik Sinner

Gucci Global Brand Ambassador, current World No. 1, and 2024 Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner, a 13-time winner on the Tour, also joins the game's roster on June 20, free to download for all players, carrying his distinctive, custom Gucci duffle bag. The Italian Sinner notably carried custom Gucci bags at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2023, combining incredible on-court skill with cutting-edge fashion sense. Players can play as Sinner or one of 25 other pros, or as custom MyPLAYERs, to take on friends around the globe with cross-platform support enabled.

In addition to Gucci apparel and playable Jannik Sinner, TopSpin 2K25 will also introduce the Gucci-themed G-Court, available June 20 and free to all players. An original design created in collaboration with Gucci specifically for TopSpin 2K25, the G-Court is a new grass court based in Italy, and includes Gucci branding. This court will be available in Exhibition mode as well as in World Tour for a limited-time through the Gucci Tennis Cup.

