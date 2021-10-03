Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 8

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

This time, we take a look at the Greedent V Full Art and the Greedent VMAX Rainbow Rare. Now, I'll say this. Did I expect to go into the next Pokémon TCG set hyped for Greedent Ultra Rares? I did not. However, just look at these things. The Rainbow Greedent is giving off Chonkachu vibes and the Greedent V Full Art is really leaning heavily into an autumn feel. The Full Art in particular is a gorgeous offering from the Pokémon TCG. On top of all of these, Greedent V's Alternate Art, which was shown in an earlier installment of this series, may be the sneaky and cheeky pick for the best Alternate Art card in Fusion Arts. While Greedent probably isn't on as many Top Pokémon Lists as the other species featured in this set, Mew in particular, it has definitely had some of the most beautiful artwork featured in Fusion Arts. While the other Alternates are cool (the Genesect in particular), the consensus so far is that they went in a bit of a different direction with a lot of them. The Greedent, though, paints a cute scene much like the Golurk V Alternate from Evolving Skies and the Tyranitar V from Battle Styles.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.