Jester: A Foolish Ritual Will Be Released On Halloween

Jester: A Foolish Ritual has been given a release date, and to no absolutely one's surprise, the game will be released on Halloween

Indie game developer and publisher Fire Foot Studios has confirmed the release date for Jester: A Foolish Ritual, and the day they chose will not shock you. In case you missed this one, this is a horror co-op title where you play as one of the resurrected knights who have been trapped inside an abandoned castle, as you work together to find a way out and away from a maniacal jester that hunts you. The devs have chosen to release the game on Halloween, October 31, and dropped a new trailer to break the news.

Jester: A Foolish Ritual

You awaken in an abandoned castle, trapped with no way out. The only path to freedom lies in performing a sacred ritual to banish the monstrous Jester who haunts these halls. Each run will be different, you will have to try your best and adapt as you venture through the cursed castle. Watch out for traps the castle still has some of its old security measures active. Make sure to look where you go since the Jester might leave some of his jack boxes lurking around, and when you trigger them he will come for you.

Play solo or team up with friends for a terrifying co-op experience. Stay together for safety or split up to search faster. But this might make it easier for the Jester to catch you. Communication is key and the proximity voice chat won't make it easier. So sometimes you might need to stick together and make a plan before you all start searching. With each item you pick up the Jester will become increasingly more angry, because he knows you are one step closer to ending the ritual. So play it smart when he is near you.

Up to Four Player Online Co-op: You don't have to take on the Jester alone.

Proximity Voice Chat: Wandering off too far might get you lost and all by yourself.

Replayability: Each run will feel different, so stay on your toes.

Gamemode Difficulties: Play whatever difficulty suits you best.

Immersive Audio: Feel AND hear your heartbeat when the Jester gets a hold of you.

Adaptive AI: The Jester will adapt and get stronger as you get closer to the end.

