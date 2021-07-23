Jurassic World Evolution 2 Receives Its First Developer Diary

Frontier Developments has shared its first developer diary this morning as we get a better look at their upcoming sequel Jurassic World Evolution 2. The first installment will give you a somewhat guided tour with Game Director Rich Newbold, Executive Producer Adam Woods, and Lead Designer Jim Stimpson, as the trio give you a better look at the game. This includes checking out new locations, enhanced management features, and the dinosaurs you'll be able to "play" with. You can check out the video down at the bottom.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier's highly successful Jurassic World Evolution, building upon the groundbreaking and immersive 2018 management simulation. It introduces a compelling, new narrative campaign, incredible new features, and awe-inspiring new dinosaurs brought to life with captivating authenticity. Together with expanded construction and more customisation options, the result is an even bigger, better and authentic Jurassic World game. Immerse yourself in a compelling and original Jurassic World narrative set after the Earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Lead efforts to control, conserve and contain dinosaurs as you work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).

Take control with deeper management tools and creative options. Construct and customise new buildings and flex your managerial muscle across never-before-seen locations ranging from dense forests to rocky deserts. Rescue and bioengineer more than 75 prehistoric species, including highly requested flying and marine reptiles , and watch them seek territory, fight and interact with staggering realism. Chaos Theory mode lets you play through key moments of your favourite films – with a twist. Experience "what-if" scenarios from iconic Jurassic World and Jurassic Park films, with each level set across eras and locations from all five movies. Immerse yourself at the heart of the Jurassic World franchise and see how things turn out when you are put at the helm of managing new challenges with unpredictable outcomes.