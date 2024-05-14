Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Reveals Park Managers' Collection Pack

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be getting the tenth DLC pack for the game in June with the Park Managers’ Collection Pack.

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 2 teases 10th DLC: Park Managers' Collection Pack for June release.

Four new prehistoric species added, including the Megalodon and the tiny Microceratus.

Introduces new T. rex skin, 'Little Eatie' from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Pack features oceanic and aerial giants like the Thanatosdrakon with a 30 ft wingspan.

Frontier Developments has revealed the tenth DLC pack for Jurassic World Evolution 2, as players can snag the Park Managers' Collection Pack. The contents of this one will be adding creatures that, while still considered to be from prehistoric times, are just a tad closer to us in the progression of evolution. We have more details, images, and the trailer here for you to check out, as it will arrive on June 16 for PC and consoles, being sold for $8.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 -Park Managers' Collection Pack

From legendary prehistoric giants of the ocean and sky to diminutive dinosaurs that once walked the earth, this selection introduces four incredible species that are a marvel for park guests to behold. The DLC also introduces a new T. rex skin variant based on Little Eatie, which players may recognize from season four of Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation's hit series on Netflix, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Megalodon is an apex predator that ruled the oceans for over thirteen million years. With a bite five times stronger than that of a T. rex, this colossal hunter is the largest shark ever discovered and the true meaning of ferocity.

Hailing from the Late Cretaceous period, Microceratus is small ceratopsid has a distinctive frill and moves with agility and speed to avoid predators. With a name meaning 'small-horned', this fascinating little herbivore likes to live in larger groups of their own species.

Scurrying through the sands of the Early Jurassic Period, Segisaurus is a small therapod with long arms and powerful legs for its size. Less fearsome than its larger brethren, it relies on speed and cunning to hunt its prey.

Thanatosdrakon, an aptly named 'dragon of death' ruled over the prehistoric skies of South America during the Late Cretaceous period. With an enormous wingspan of approximately 30 ft, this giant Pterosaur is an ariel force to be reckoned with.

