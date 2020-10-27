Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition Gets A New Dev Diary

Frontier Developments have released a new developer diary for Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition before it gets released. This version of the game comes complete with the base version as well as off of the DLC packs and additions made to the game later on so you have the entire experience PC players have been getting the past couple of years. As you will essentially build your own them park the same way you would Planet Coaster or Roller Coaster Tycoon, only with attractions that can eat the guests if you don't take care of them properly. For this particular video, you get to see Senior Community Manager Jens Erik, Game Director Richard Newbold, and Senior Artist Liesa Bauwens take a deeper look at the gameplay, the player experience, and all of the different ways you can play and build your own version of Jurassic Park.

Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of The Cinco Muertes Archipelago and bring the wonder, majesty and danger of dinosaurs to life in Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition. Build for science, entertainment or security interests in an uncertain world where life always finds a way. Bioengineer over 60 dinosaurs that think, feel and react intelligently to the world around them. Play with life itself to give your dinosaurs unique behaviours, traits and appearances, then contain and profit from them to fund your global search for lost dinosaur DNA. Control the big picture with deep management tools or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air. Expand your islands and choose your own journey in an captivating narrative featuring iconic characters from across the film franchise and decades of Jurassic World lore at your fingertips. Embark on a journey with captivating stories, challenging missions and more remarkable dinosaurs with three major expansions: