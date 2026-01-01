Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akatsuki Games, Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Kaiju No. 8 The Game Has Launches Chapter 7 Today

Kaiju No. 8 The Game dropped a new major update today, as they have launched Chapter 7: King of Kaiju Interception Ops to kick off 2026

Article Summary Kaiju No. 8 The Game rolls out Chapter 7: King of Kaiju Interception Ops with major story updates.

New character Wang Meixing debuts, plus a fresh ★5 weapon and exciting challenges to conquer.

Celebrate with special New Chapter events, rewarding login bonuses, and Score Battle rewards.

Reno Ichikawa and [Limited] Sagan Shinomiya Pickup Gachas return alongside a guaranteed ★5 Gacha.

Indie game developer and publisher Akatsuki Games dropped a new update for Kaiju No. 8 The Game today, as Chapter 7: King of Kaiju Interception Ops is available now. Aside from a major story addition, the content includes a new character, new challenges, new events, and more for you to get involved with. We have the dev notes below, and you can find the finer details on their website.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game – Chapter 7: King of Kaiju Interception Ops

In Dubai, snow came storming down unexpectedly. A new Dimensional Gate has emerged, and in response, Kafka Hibino and Kikoru Shinomiya, as well as Fourth Division members Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi, came rushing to the scene. What awaited them was Kaiju No. 6, the King of Kaiju, from a parallel world, the very one that once brought about a devastating catastrophe upon this world. For Kikoru Shinomiya and Sagan Shinomiya, it is the fated enemy who stole their beloved mother's life. And for Reno Ichikawa, it is the mighty opponent that is also the very source of the power he wields.

Under the guidance of CLOZER's negotiator, Wang Meixing, a new character introduced in this chapter, Kafka Hibino obtains permission to transform into Kaiju No. 8 and steps onto the battlefield for the decisive confrontation. The strongest class of Dimensional Identified Kaiju stands against them amidst the snow. As their respective pasts and unwavering resolve intersect in Dubai, the King of Kaiju Interception Ops begins…

New Chapter Event

We're holding a New Chapter Event to celebrate the release of Main Story Chapter 7! Progress through Main Story Chapter 7 and challenge the Score Battles to earn rewards up to Dimensional Crystal x1500.

Main Story Chapter 7 Release Celebration Login Bonus

Starting from January 1, 2025 JST (UTC+9), log in during the campaign period to get up to 10 Pickup Gacha Tickets. Furthermore, you can earn other useful items such as Dimensional Crystals, THE GAME Gacha Tickets, Stamina Jellies, and more!

New ★5 Character [Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing

★5 [Negotiator of Wit and Charm] Wang Meixing joins the battle in this update! Wang Meixing is a CLOZER member with a big name who has connections with the political and business circles. She serves as a negotiator, working to ensure that no political friction arises when implementing countermeasures against Dimensional Kaiju. Her negotiation skills are not to be underestimated; she boasts the ability to "settle anything with a single phone call." Behind this exceptional skill lies numerous efforts behind the scenes, such as maintaining a stance that respects mutual benefit, as well as the ability to instantly lighten the atmosphere at the negotiation table. Plus a new ★5 Weapon: AR-Gnijiluh (Assault Rifle)

Pickup Gacha Rerun: Reno Ichikawa and [Limited] Sagan Shinomiya

In this update, we're rerunning the previously held "Reno Ichikawa Pickup Gacha" and the "[Limited] Sagan Shinomiya Pickup Gacha." The following characters and weapons will once again be featured in these Pickup Gachas.

The Reno Ichikawa Pickup Gacha: [The Compatible User] Reno Ichikawa (Optimal weapon type: Assault Rifle)

[Limited] Sagan Shinomiya Pickup Gacha: [Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Shield)

Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gacha

We're hosting a Paid-Only ★5 Guaranteed Gacha to celebrate the New Year! With this Gacha, you're guaranteed to pull one or more ★5 Characters. This Gacha pool features characters and weapons available in the standard KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Gacha, in addition to a selection of characters and weapons that were previously exclusive to Pickup Gacha.

