Katmandu: EtherMerge Released For Mobile Devices Falcon's Beyond has finally released their latest mobile game, Katmandu: EtherMerge, as you can get it for Apple and Google Play.

Developer and publisher Falcon's Beyond has revealed their latest game, Katmandu: EtherMerge, as it has been released on iOS and Android this week. The game has been teased for a minute as being a casual Merge-2 puzzle title in which you'll be immersed in the realms of Katmandu and the franchise as a whole. It will be up to you to match and combine items to complete missions while finding new mergeable items as you partner with characters to fight imaginative creatures. All in an effort to uncover mysteries and reveal new hidden realms, and of course, collect a ton of treasure in the form of gems, coins, crystals, and treasure chests. We got the finer details of the game for you below as it is now available on both platforms now.

"Katmandu: EtherMergeis a free-to-play, casual, merge-2 puzzle game that immerses players in the realms of Katmandu and extends storylines from the Katmandu franchise. In the new game, players match and combine hundreds of fantastical items to complete missions. As players progress through the game, they will discover new mergeable items, team up with beloved franchise characters, fight imaginative creatures, uncover mysteries and reveal new hidden realms of Katmandu. Throughout the game, players will earn and collect gems, valuable coins, mystical crystals and treasure chests to grow more powerful gems, and XP, which allow them to level up and receive rewards."

"Players engaging with Katmandu: EtherMerge and Falcon's future online video games will soon be able to earn and redeem experience points ("XP") for rewards through BeyondME™, the Company's fan loyalty and online gaming platform for all ages to connect, personalize and be rewarded for engagement across both digital and real-world experiences. Initially announced last September, BeyondME continues to expand its connected footprint through engaging experiences such as Katmandu: EtherMerge."