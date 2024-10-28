Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doyoyo Games, Keeper’s Toll, Stingbot Games

Keeper's Toll Launches Full version On PC & Nintendo Switch

Doyoyo Games has released the full version of Keeper's Toll today, as the game is now available on PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Keeper's Toll launches on PC and Nintendo Switch, exiting Early Access for full release.

Experience a dark fantasy roguelite with skill-based, slow-paced gameplay and ARPG elements.

Playable heroes include Shadow Monk, Pyromancer, and Necromancer, each with unique abilities.

Tackle intricate bosses and invaders in a dangerous world demanding strategy and courage.

Indie game developer Stingbot Games and publisher Doyoyo Games have released the full version of Keeper's Toll today, as the game arrives on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. The game has been sitting in Early Access since May 2023, giving players a taste of the survival skill-based ARPG. Enjoy the trailer above as Version 1.0 is now available as we speak.

Keeper's Toll

Arise, fallen hero! Enter Keeper's Toll, an action-packed roguelite set within a retro-infused dark fantasy world that demands skill and courage. Every moment could be your last, but with each setback, you grow stronger. Seize the challenge, overcome daunting foes, and purge a callous world through a methodical genre-bending experience. Keeper's Toll places a heavy focus on slow-paced, skill-based gameplay with ARPG elements. Each run allows you to study your enemies and hone your skills while progressing through the main quest. Once you have mastered the basics, Keeper's Toll introduces unique enemy archetypes, intricate bosses, and fresh mechanics that will challenge any worthy hero.

Keeper's Toll features six unique risen heroes: the Shadow Monk, Pyromancer, Blood Maiden, Necromancer, Ranger, and Bogatyr. Each hero has their own specialized game-defining mechanics, as well as completely unique abilities and progression trees. Ferocious bosses and cutthroat invaders lie at the heart of Keeper's Toll and its perilous lands. All of the bosses, mini bosses, and invaders you will encounter feature their own unique battle mechanics and twists on the core gameplay. Overcoming the bosses requires a keen sense of strategy, so strengthen your character with purpose or suffer a swift end to your journey.

Unique genre blend between horde survival and ARPG with a touch of souls-like

Skill-based gameplay is designed to be approached methodically

Custom character classes featuring their own progression trees, unique abilities, and playstyles

Destructive boss encounters with intricate designs, mechanics, and gameplay twists

