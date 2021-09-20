Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Receives A New Launch Trailer

Developer Ember Lab along with game publisher Maximum Games have released a new launch trailer today for Kena: Bridge Of Spirits. The game has been teased for over a year now since debuting on Sony's State of Play event back in June 2020, but now we're finally getting it on September 21st as it will come out on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store. This final trailer tell you the story as best they can without giving anything away, while also showing off elements of the gameplay. You can enjoy the trailer below!

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits seamlessly blends a compelling narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat. This gorgeous, immersive adventure takes players on a journey of self-discovery as Kena restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. Players take on the role of Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village. Using her staff and the help of her collection of tiny companions known as Rot, the player will disarm adversaries, unlock new skills, uncover secrets, and restore the beauty of the land. Timid and illusive spirits scattered throughout the forest. They maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment. A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world. Spirits have become corrupt, trapped and unable to move on, challenging Kena at every turn.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kena: Bridge of Spirits Release Trailer (https://youtu.be/-vZkt4fCkOc)

"Our community was extremely vocal about their desire for a physical edition from the moment we first announced the game," said Josh Grier, chief operations officer at Ember Lab. "It's an honor to create a game people want to add to their collections, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Games to make that happen so quickly after the initial launch."