Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in March 2024.

Article Summary

  • March 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch focuses on Silver Tempest set values.
  • Lugia V Alternate Art leads as the top-valued card at $128.20.
  • Trainer Gallery subset has Rayquaza VMAX as the most prized card.
  • Lugia V Alt Art's price increase may signal future value jumps.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in March 2024.

Silver Tempest top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $128.20
  2. Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $22.64
  3. Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $18.82
  4. Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $16.78
  5. Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $13.66
  6. Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $12.38
  7. Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $11.32
  8. Lugia VSTAR 138/195: $9.52
  9. Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $9.18
  10. Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $8.20

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $29.36
  2. Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $8.81
  3. Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $8.70
  4. Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $8.15
  5. Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $6.83

Consider this your official warning: Keep an eye on that Lugia V Alt Art. This month alone, the card shot up $10. That isn't a huge leap, but it's certainly notable. Considering what happened to the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art and, to a lesser but still notable extent, the Blaziken VMAX and Gengar VMAX Alt Arts, collectors from the Sword & Shield era should be alert.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

