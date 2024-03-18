Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, pokemon cards, Silver Tempest

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in March 2024.

Article Summary March 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch focuses on Silver Tempest set values.

Lugia V Alternate Art leads as the top-valued card at $128.20.

Trainer Gallery subset has Rayquaza VMAX as the most prized card.

Lugia V Alt Art's price increase may signal future value jumps.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $128.20 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $22.64 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $18.82 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $16.78 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $13.66 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $12.38 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $11.32 Lugia VSTAR 138/195: $9.52 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $9.18 Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $8.20

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $29.36 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $8.81 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $8.70 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $8.15 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $6.83

Consider this your official warning: Keep an eye on that Lugia V Alt Art. This month alone, the card shot up $10. That isn't a huge leap, but it's certainly notable. Considering what happened to the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art and, to a lesser but still notable extent, the Blaziken VMAX and Gengar VMAX Alt Arts, collectors from the Sword & Shield era should be alert.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

