The Rainbow Rare Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 1

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as both Hyper Rare and Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Rillaboom VMAX, is numbered 193/192. The next card, Cinderace VMAX, is 193/192, and so on.

Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare: All of the Rainbow Rare cards in the Rebel Clash expansion of the Pokémon TCG reprint the VMAX cards with a rainbow color palette. Rillaboom shines here in this brilliant card. Even if you pull both this and the standard Rillaboom VMAX, though, completionist collectors will have their work cut out for them come February. The Shining Fates set will include a Shiny Vault like the Hidden Fates set, which is essentially a subset of cards that showcases the Shiny versions of certain species, recoloring the artwork from other sets and adding a burst of Shiny sparkles to mimic how these special Pokémon are encountered in the game. The Japanese version of this set, Shiny Star V, has a Shiny Rillaboom card based on this VMAX, so it's very likely if not an absolute certainty that this card will also appear in the English version.

Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare: While this simple pose was a bit awkward and uninteresting on the VMAX, the choice of where the rainbow hits Cinderace adds a nice level of depth to this card.

Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare: While the colors made this one of the most visually appealing VMAXes in its standard form, the thinness of Inteleon's body and the limited rainbow color palette doesn't leave as much room on the actual Pokémon for color. While it's not a bad Hyper Rare card and is definitely still an exciting pull, not every card translates to this glimmering color palette as well as others.

Next time, our spotlight on the Rainbow Rare cards of this 2020 Pokémon TCG expansion continues.