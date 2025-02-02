Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Force Multiplier Studios, Kickboxer

Kickboxer Video Game Based On The Film In The Works

The Kickboxer film frasnchise will be getting a video game based on the movie, as they're working with the original filmmakers

Article Summary Exciting news: a Kickboxer video game is coming from Force Multiplier Studios and film creators.

Experience 1989's cult classic film as a martial arts brawler in a brand-new gaming universe.

Studio veterans with Call of Duty experience aim to revolutionize the martial arts gaming genre.

Innovative combat mechanics promise to redefine fan expectations for martial arts gaming experiences.

Some cool news this week is that Force Multiplier Studios have teamed up with the filmmakers behind the iconic film Kickboxer to create a video game based on the movie. The game is in development and there's nothing to show at the moment, but they wanted to let fans know the game was on the way, as they delve into the franchise starring martial arts icon Jean-Claude Van Damme. W has more info and a couple of quotes below as we now wait for more info to be released.

Kickboxer: The Video Game

Debuting in 1989, Kickboxer has left an indelible mark on pop culture, celebrated for its thrilling fight sequences and inspiring themes of resilience and redemption. This partnership aims to bring the high-octane universe of Kickboxer to gaming, offering fans an immersive martial arts brawler experience. Force Multiplier Studios is a new development studio co-founded by Jeremy Breslau, Brent Friedman and Charnjit Bansi, video game industry veterans who led narrative and design on multiple AAA franchises, including Call of Duty, Borderlands and Halo. They have also worked extensively in film adaptations from the Tomb Raider and Mortal Kombat universes.

"Kickboxer is more than just a film; it's a cultural phenomenon that has inspired generations of fans and martial artists alike," said Dimitri Logothetis, writer and director of Kickboxer: Armageddon, and who has been instrumental in reviving the franchise with recent film adaptations. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at Force Multiplier Studios. We're going to create a gaming experience that pays tribute to the original film while introducing exciting new gameplay elements."

"With the expertise of Force Multiplier Studios, we're building something that will not only honor the franchise's legacy but redefine what fans can expect from a martial arts brawler," added producer Rob Hickman.

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Dimitri and Rob to bring Kickboxer into the gaming world," said Jeremy Breslau, CEO of Force Multiplier Studios. "Our passion is innovation, and just as we're innovating on Fortnite Creative with our own environmental combat shooter experience Karnivus: Rooftop Rumble, we can't wait to innovate the fighting genre with incredibly visceral combat and an emphasis on the environment and what you can do in it. We are crafting a dynamic brawler that will empower players to be the best kickboxers in the world, traveling to exotic locales and introducing new environmental combat mechanics to deliver a martial arts experience like never before."

