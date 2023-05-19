The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 56: Mewtwo Illustration Is this Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare the top card of Pokémon TCG's January 2023 set Crown Zenith? Let's take a look.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

The Mewtwo VSTAR is the top Special Illustration Rare of Crown Zenith. Currently, the only cards higher than this one in market value are two of the set's four Secret Rare Gold VSTARs: Giratina and Arceus, though the Mewtwo is very close to the Arceus.

This Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare gives the other side of the scene shown in the Charizard VSTAR Special Illustration Rare that we received in the English-language Charizard Ultra Premium Collection. Both cards showcase a battle between Mewtwo and Charizard, with each giving a different point of view of their clash. These Special Illustration Rares are similar in style, but it is KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA who drew the Charizard and GOSSAN who drew this Mewtwo. GOSSAN is a new contributor to the Pokémon TCG as of last year, with some of their more memorable cards being Mightyena Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. GOSSAN has remained active during the Scarlet & Violet era, so far contributing cards featuring Hawlucha, Klefki, Spoink, Rookidee, and Heracross.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.