Kingshunt Will Enter Early Access This November

A List Games and Vaki Games revealed this week that Kingshunt will be coming to Steam's Early Access this November. This is a dark fantasy title with a killer soundtrack that has taken third-person tactical arena brawling combat and mixed it in with magic, melee, strategic tower, and minion summoning mechanics. You'll battle against waves of enemies online with other players as you create a five-person team to clear out everything in your wake, including another team of five players trying to control the battlefield. The game will come out on November 3rd, 2022, but no timeframe has been given for the full release.

Kingshunt is a third-person tactical arena brawler set in a dark fantasy world. Form a team of five, choose your hero and take the fight to the enemy in this competitive online multiplayer game. Summon powerful minions and towers to combat the enemy team. Conquest is a 5 vs 5 PvP game mode. In this game mode, two teams fight for control of the battlefield by taking objectives and eliminating enemy players. There are three control points: one in the center and two at the sides. The first team to eliminate the enemy team's players is victorious. Both teams' objective is to reach 1500 points so the enemy team goes to Faltering and can't respawn. Tickets are earned by holding objectives, eliminating enemy minions and players, and destroying enemy lane structures.

Choose from over a dozen powerful and uniqueHeroes. These dark fantasy-themed characters can fit any playstyle with, skill-based ranged casters, brutal melee weapon-wielding tanks or specialized support classes that can heal and buff their team. Customize all of them with powerful Runes that unlock unique playstyles. Player Controlled Minions and Towers The first of its kind in the MOBA genre, every player has agency with the ability to deploy fierce minions andplace formidable towers. This adds a whole new level of strategy to the category unseen before.