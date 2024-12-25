Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grab The Games, Kitchen Wars, Perfect Gen, Silent Owl

Kitchen Wars Announced For Steam Release This April

Kitchen Wars is on the way to PC via Steam, as the competitive multiplayer food court battle title will be released this April

Article Summary Kitchen Wars, a thrilling party game, hits Steam on April 1, 2025, promising competitive restaurant chaos.

Compete in fast-paced challenges as you cook and serve meals while sabotaging rival restaurants.

Experience a unique blend of strategy and combat in a humorous multiplayer setting.

Upgrade your kitchen, purchase items, and creatively disrupt your opponent's operations to win.

Indie game developer Silent Owl, with co-publishers Perfect Gen and Grab The Games, has revealed their latest game, Kitchen Wars, is coming next year. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a fast-paced party game in which you'll be competing against each other with feuding restaurants in the same food court. The gameplay will have 2-8 players trying to make food and serve it as quickly as possible to customers while also using all kinds of strategies and weapons to slow the other one down. It's like Overcooked, but if you were fighting another team of players while trying to complete the objective. You can check out the info below, along with the trailer above, as the team confirmed the game will be released on April 1, 2025.

Kitchen Wars

Kitchen Wars is an action-packed game that blends kitchen management with brawler mechanics, offering a unique and chaotic multiplayer experience. Two competing restaurants go head-to-head, aiming not only to satisfy customers but also to sabotage their rival's kitchen in a variety of creative and humorous ways. Players must manage their restaurant while fending off attacks from the opposition, creating a balance of strategy and combat. Whether you're focused on improving your restaurant or causing chaos for your opponents, Kitchen Wars offers a blend of strategy, combat, and humor for an entertaining and competitive experience.

