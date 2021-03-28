Knight Squad 2 Will Finally Be Released On PC & Consoles This April

Chainsawesome Games revealed this week that they will finally be releasing Knight Squad 2 for PC and consoles next month. The sequel to the amazing party game where you play as knights duking it out with different kinds of weapons in interesting scenarios, the team finally revealed the game will be out on April 14th for PC, Nintendo Switch, and all the Xbox consoles. What's more, for those who would like to try the game out before they buy it, there's a free-to-play preview version on Steam right now called Knight Squad 2 Trials.

A training ground to prepare for the full release, Knight Squad 2 Trials provides squires a place to hone their chivalric skills in Battle Royale mode. Clash with other competitors wielding authentic medieval armaments, including laser guns, boomerangs, and proximity mines until only one warrior remains standing. Trials will also allow participants to join lobbies made by players in the full game and get a taste of all the action on offer in Knight Squad 2.

The full Knight Squad 2 experience sports more than 13 competitive multiplayer modes for up to eight players. Fight in a free-for-all foray to gain control of a massive weapon and unleash its devastating power in Juggernaut mode. Team up in Painter, a graffiti turf war where the aim is to color coat more of the arena than opponents before the clock runs out. Then, for a classic bit of fun, unwind with a leisurely match of Soccer while dodging bazooka rockets, oncoming arrow fire, and whatever else the other side can muster while chasing down the ball.

Knight Squad 2 builds on the beloved framework of its predecessor to deliver an absorbing and varied multiplayer experience that puts compelling spins on familiar pastimes and introduces an element of chaos with wild variables like slippery floors and exploding bodies. Easy to pick up and enjoy with friends and family of all ages and skill levels, Knight Squad 22 aims to bring people together in the way that only a mountain of vicious combat-filled minigames can.