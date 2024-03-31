Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knowledge Keeper, Sometimes You

Knowledge Keeper Arrives This Week For Consoles

Learn the wisdom of the ancients and find the right items to protect the world, as Knowledge Keeper comes to consoles this week.

Article Summary Knowledge Keeper launches this week on major consoles.

Play as a mage in a sacred library puzzle adventure.

Collect shards of divine crystals to thwart evil.

Solve memory, logic, and spatial puzzles for success.

Indie game publisher Sometimes You confirmed that they would release Knowledge Keeper this week for all three major consoles. This top-down exploration puzzler will have you playing as a mage, going from room to room in a sacred library, finding books and artifacts as you become a guardian of knowledge and attempt to protect the planet from a powerful source of evil. Enjoy the trailer above as the game comes out on April 3, 2024.

Knowledge Keeper

In ancient times, the ancestors lived in bliss, shielded by the sacred power of two crystals. One crystal sustained the spirit world, and the other enhanced the material one. This continued until one of the traitors stole and claimed control over the sources of these energies. He desired to become a God and subjugate the entire world. At great cost, the precursors managed to reclaim the crystals of divine power. They shattered both crystals into numerous fragments. Now, the world is protected from the traitors but vulnerable to external threats. Under the reliable protection of ancient mages, the shards are hidden in four parts of the world, and the knowledge about them is carefully guarded by keepers of knowledge. Much time has passed since then… People have forgotten about the crystals of divine power.

However, sensing the defenseless planet, universal evil began to infiltrate this world. Descendants of the keepers of knowledge, upon witnessing the turmoil, started gathering the crystal fragments. Time is running out. In this game, you will become a keeper of knowledge, collecting shards of divine crystals. Look for the right way to crystals. Avoid dangerous obstacles. Teleport from one space to another to get closer to your goal. Solve tasks on memory, logic and orientation in space to get to the blocked areas. Destroy, move, and combine objects on the levels to get to divine crystals.

