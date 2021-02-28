Koei Tecmo Reveals Samurai Warriors 5 Is Coming This Summer

Koei Tecmo revealed this week that they're bringing Samurai Warriors 5 to all major consoles and PC this Summer. The game will also be coming to next-gen consoles with backward compatibility when the game is released on July 27th, 2021. This new entry into the iconic series will start at the end of the Ōnin War, specifically in the Sengoku period, bringing in a whole new set of storylines, characters, and challenges for you to face. You can read more about the story here as we wait for more to be unveiled in the weeks and months to come.

Samurai Warriors 5 takes place after the end of the Ōnin War, during the Sengoku period, and tells the story of two of the most preeminent military commanders of this period – Nobunaga Oda, and Mitsuhide Akechi. This title includes various eras from this period, including the younger years of Nobunaga, when he was known as "Owari's Great Fool," and the period of turmoil and upheaval leading to the Honnō-ji Incident.

All of the game's character designs have been completely redesigned and re-imagined to help fit the storyline's Sengoku time period. In total, Samurai Warriors 5 features 27 playable characters, including both new and returning warriors, from Ieyasu Tokugawa and Hideyoshi Hashiba to Nō, and Yoshimoto Imagawa. Original character Mitsuki – a Kōga Ninja, has also been added, with other new characters to be announced at a later date.

In addition, all-new Musou actions have been added to the series – including newly designed Musou Frenzy Attacks – elevating the thrill of blowing away hordes of enemy soldiers in exhilarating fashion. These actions are displayed in a vibrant new Japanese ink painting art style, elegantly evolving the Samurai Warriors series to showcase the Sengoku period in stunning fashion as the intertwining stories of Nobunaga and Mitsuhide unravel on screen like a Sengoku period picture scroll.