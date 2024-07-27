Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazing Seasun Games, Mecha Break

Mecha Break Announces New Open Beta Happening In August

Amazing Seasun Games made a surprise announcement this week for Mecha Break, as the game will hold a new Open Beta next month

Article Summary Mecha Break’s new PC Open Beta runs from August 10-13, 2024, with a Limited Access Beta from August 2-8 for select players.

The game features mech designs by artists behind Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, and more.

Play 3v3 Arena, 6v6 Battlefield, and 60-player PvEvP modes, with fully customizable mechs and various weapon types.

Join squads, discover diverse mechs, engage in strategic combat, and personalize your mech extensively.

Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games confirmed this week they have set up a new surprise Open Betra for Mecha Break. The test will be for PC players and will run from August 10-13, 2024 via Steam. What's more, a Limited Access Beta Test will be available to previous Mecha Break Closed Beta testers, hardcore community members, and influencers from August 2-8. You can register for this right now on the game's Steam page.

Mecha Break

Mecha Break puts players in the pilot seat of their own customized mechs as they dive into a clash of steel and plasma unlike any other. Featuring mech designs from esteemed artists Takayuki Yanase (Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, Death Stranding) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Gundam, Macross), players will have the opportunity to dive into seamless, electrifying gameplay across 3v3 Arena, 6v6 Battlefield, and up to 60-player PvEvP game modes. Mecha Break's cosmetic customization, player-created pilots, a wide array of mech and weapon types, and three distinct game modes will keep players engaged for hundreds of hours. An array of attacker, brawler, defender, sniper, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles and toolsets, will further deepen the player's attachment to their favorite mechs.

No Pilot Flies Alone: Join squads of three or six, showcasing exceptional piloting skills to conquer foes and strategically coordinate victories. Take full control and turn the tides of battle in the up to 60-player PvEvP mode, facing ambushes and confronting hostile mechs from other players.

A Vast Arsenal of Mechs and Weapons: Discover an array of assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles. Engage in immersive aerial and ground combat, employing strategic tactics for close and long-range encounters. Unleash devastating firepower, scorch foes with precision beams, and rain missiles upon the battlefield.

Fully Customizable Mechs: Customize your mech down to its individual parts with precision. Personalize every detail, from full-body paint jobs to unique hues for armor, internal framework, and weaponry. Choose from a variety of colors, wear levels, glosses, and metallic finishes to showcase your unique style. Enhance your mech further with patterns and decals to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

